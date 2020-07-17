Leeper’s residency questioned at FRWN forum

Body

Past accomplishments as well as visions for the future were shared, as expected, at a forum held last Friday for the candidates running for seats on the Nassau County Board of Nassau County Commissioners, but the event ended on a boisterous note when an accusation of lack of residency was hurled, and answered.

The event was held by the Federated Republican Women of Nassau.

Candidates for the District 1 seat included John Martin and incumbent Danny Leeper; District 3, Jeff Gray and Brent Lemond; and District 5, Klynt Farmer, Charlie Gressman, and Anthony Stamps.

As the incumbent, Leeper was in the hot seat several times throughout the forum. The first time occurred when an audience member questioned him over how much money the county has spent defending lawsuits brought by Raydient + Places, the land development company owned by Rayonier Inc. that is building Wildlight, a planned community in the county. The heart of that lawsuit is whether Raydient agreed to pay for the construction of public recreational facilities in Wildlight or if the county bears that financial responsibility.

Leeper said it has been reported the legal action has, so far, cost the county $400,000, and that he cannot comment much about the situation since it is still in litigation. He said the BOCC went to Tallahassee to plead the county’s case and won its case, 18-2, in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“They agreed with Nassau County. Rayonier didn’t like that and filed suit against Nassau County,” Leeper said. “If Rayonier would come to the table and speak and air their grievances or whatever – we’ve asked and asked and asked. They will not come back in the room. If they would come talk to us, we could satisfy this.”

Martin said he believes there are political overtures to how the lawsuit is playing out.

“There are other counts of the lawsuit that are waiting to be adjudicated, but they are waiting for Mr. Leeper and (County Attorney and Manager) Mike Mullin to be deposed,” Martin explained. “Conveniently, they put off their depositions until after the election.

“I predict that legal fees are going to mount, and we are going to lose most, if not all, the remaining counts of this lawsuit.”

Another issue brought up in the past continues to dog Leeper – his actual residency.

In January 2019, Leeper answered accusations that he does not live in District 1 by saying he lives with his parents, according to previous News-Leader reports. At that time, Leeper told the News-Leader that his home address was on Pirate’s Bay Drive in District 1, in Fernandina Beach. Said Leeper, “I moved in with my parents some time ago after both were hospitalized. It made no sense to be running back and forth even when I lived just down the street, because they needed me to be there with them.”

Leeper lists an apartment in Fernandina Beach, in District 1, on his candidate contact information.

“I have tried to do the right thing according to the law – a law which is very vague, by the way – so I could continue to serve,” Leeper told the News-Leader in another report in 2017.

The Florida Constitution’s residency requirement for county commissioners has been addressed in opinion statements issued by the Florida Attorney General (74-293) and the Florida Division of Elections (78-19). “A county commissioner must maintain residence in the district from which elected for the duration of the term of office, otherwise a vacancy in office is created,” according to Florida Department of Elections opinion DE 78-19.

A member of the audience questioned all of the candidates about residency, but during the heated

exchange that followed, Leeper seemed to admit that he does not in fact reside in District 1.

The question included information about a Duval County commissioner who was forced to leave office when it was determined he did not meet the residency requirement of his position, and the audience member asked the candidates if they “live where you are supposed to live.”

All the candidates gave their address. The majority said they had lived at the same place for more than 20 years. The answer became convoluted when Leeper responded.

“I do live in my district,” he said. “My wife and I do own another home that we are renovating and will be for sale. As a real estate broker, we have invested in multiple properties right here in Nassau County. The election office is very clear in their election laws. It says members can have multiple properties. You must live in your district. I do live in my district.”

Moderator Jacque Osborne asked Leeper, “Where does your head hit the pillow every night?”

“That’s not a requirement,” Leeper replied.

“I thought that was your residence,” the moderator replied.

“Do you sleep in your bed every night? Do you go on vacation?” Leeper shot back. “I’m going to tell you what I think. We have a lot of issues in Nassau County. To talk about somebody’s residence is short sighted. I live in my district. I always have and I always will.”

Leeper pointed out how the county is being affected by the COVID-19 virus, then returned to the question about where he actually lives: “We are going to stoop so low, we’re going to smear campaigns and attack some individuals where they know the truth is,” Leeper continued. “It’s only an issue because it’s two months before an election. If it was really an issue … it would have been through the courts, through the system. It would have all been satisfied. I have a place in Fernandina Beach I stay in. Do I sleep there every night, lay my head on the pillow? That’s not a requirement.”

Martin, who is Leeper’s opponent, zeroed in on Leeper’s residence when he answered the question.

“Leeper does not lay his head down in District 1,” Martin said. He recounted a conversation he said he had with Leeper last year in which Leeper said he could live in New York “and it would be OK.”

Leeper refuted that statement, saying, “I said I could have a house in New York and still be a resident.”

The conversation escalated with Leeper and Martin talking over each another. It was unclear what each was saying. The meeting had to be brought to order with the gavel of the FRWN president, thus ending the candidates forum.

Prior to the exchange, each of the other candidates had an opportunity to speak. Many agreed on some issues – beaches should stay open to beach parking, a statue of David Yulee should not be removed from downtown Fernandina Beach, the county needs to diversify its tax base, and the gas tax is a good way to fund road work. They also touted the experiences they would bring to the BOCC.

Business owners Stamps and Farmer each said their business acumen would bring needed financial savvy to the board, but Leeper cited the high credit rating the county has earned during his three terms in office. Leeper said that he, along with his fellow commissioners, went to Tallahassee recently in a successfully bid to have the state release federal CARES Act money to the county.

Some candidates asserted that county government has not been operated in a transparent manner, to the benefit of a few.

“The county manager and county attorney – I list them separately,” Martin said. “One person should not have both jobs. It eliminates checks and balances and gives too much power to one person. Transparency should be the norm. Backroom conversations over cocktails at a commissioner’s house or elsewhere should not happen. Violation of the Sunshine (Law) should not be rewarded by reelection.”

As director of Career & Technical Education at the Nassau County School District, Lemond has a seat on the county’s Economic Development Board and said that position gives him insight into development in the county. Although Nassau needs to diversify its tax base, efforts have been met with “roadblocks from our own county,” he said and gave an example of that.

“A group of developers came to (the Economic Development Board) wanting to change the industrial zoning of railroad property to High Density Residential. They wanted us to write a letter of support to go to the (county) Zoning and Planning Board with that, and we said no,” Lemond said. “We had one member whose business profits quite a bit from residential development say, ‘What about property rights?’ If this is an industrial property, bring me an industrial buyer.

“We challenged (then-EDB director) Laura DiBella to do that, and she did. She had a data center ready to come on that property, and when they were ready to start negotiating, it shows up on the Planning and Zoning Board agenda to change the zoning to not just residential, but change the density to put townhomes there. That’s what’s happening. We need to follow that money. There are a lot of things that are happening. The reason the growth is out of control is because people with relationships are granted favors and the rest of us are paying for it.”

