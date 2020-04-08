The latest on events, activities, and closures

Body

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Mission, located at 86000 St. Francis Way in Yulee, will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 .m. Sunday, May 3. All donors will receive a free OneBlood T-shirt along with a wellness checkup that includes blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Sign up online at oneblooddonor.org and use sponsor code “34851.”

The Egans Creek Greenway in Fernandina Beach remains open to visitors, who are reminded to practice self distancing while visiting the park.

The new multi-use Amelia River-to-Sea Trail, which begins on Crane Island and stretches to Beach Access 30 near the intersection of Simmons Road and South Fletcher Avenue, is open to pedestrians and bicyclists.

•••

While some organizations are conducting events virtually or have facilities that are still open to the public, many have announced the postponement or cancellation of events or closure of their facilities due to federal, state, and local guidelines meant to limit gatherings so that the novel coronavirus is not spread:

Postponements

Amelia Musical Playhouse has postponed its April 2-5 production of Jesus Christ Superstar to May 14-17. In addition, the theater has rescheduled the play Senior Moments to June 25-28. Additional information is available at ameliamusicalplayhouse.com.

The April 3 and 30 concerts in the Sounds on Centre series have been postponed and will be rescheduled for later in the season.

The Nassau County School District has canceled its instructional personnel recruitment fair on April 4 and will soon announce plans for a virtual recruitment fair.

Originally scheduled for April 11, the ninth annual Big Band Bash Benefit Gala has been postponed to a later date to be determined. Tickets that were already purchased will be good for the rescheduled Big Band Bash; however, refunds are available upon request. For more information, visit ameliaislandjazzfestival.com.

The Amelia Island Dance Festival that had been planned for April 16-19 has been rescheduled to Aug. 27-30.

The Fernandina Beach High School Class of 1970’s 50th class reunion scheduled for the weekend of April 17-18 has been canceled but may be rescheduled.

The 15th annual Railroad Day Festival and Classic Car Show scheduled for April 18 has been moved to Nov. 7.

The city of Fernandina Beach’s Recycling and Hazardous Waste Collection event scheduled for April 18 has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.

The Board of Directors of Fernandina Beach Pride has postponed the second annual Pride Parade & Festival to Sept. 26; it was originally scheduled for June 6. The September event will have the same parade, festival, vendors, kids’ zone, food trucks and music that were planned for the June date. Sponsorship opportunities are still open and available. Vendor and parade registration will open up in late July. More information and updates will be available at fernandinabeachpride.com and the organization’s Facebook page.

The Island Chamber Singers’ performances of A German Requiem by Johannes Brahms has been rescheduled for Nov. 6 and 8 at Amelia Plantation Chapel.

Cancellations

Unity Isle of Light has canceled all remaining Saturday meditative labyrinth walks during this year’s Lenten season due to concerns about the coronavirus and COVID-19.

There will not be any sessions of Teen Court during the month of April. For questions or more information, contact Nancy Beasley at 548-4611.

The April meeting of the European American Business Club of Amelia Island has been canceled and will be rescheduled in the future.

The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival has canceled all remaining concerts in its 2020 season. The festival will issue refunds to ticketholders as soon as possible. The drawing for the 2020 C-Note Raffle prizes will be held as soon as current coronavirus restrictions are eased. The drawing will be conducted by the Festival’s president, general and artistic director and executive director, all of whom are not eligible to participate in the raffle.

The Amelia Island Museum of History has canceled its Cottages & Courtyards tour and fundraiser that had been scheduled for April 18. The event will not be rescheduled this year.

The St. Marys Riverkeeper has canceled its St. Marys River Cleanup event scheduled for April 25. It may be rescheduled for the fall.

The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival, which usually takes place the first weekend in May, has been canceled. It’s not anticipated at this time that the festival will be rescheduled.

Replicas of the Niña and Pinta tall ships that were going to be docked at the Fernandina Harbor Marina during the Shrimp Festival and open for tours have returned to their home port and will not be visiting the area for the foreseeable future.

The National Day of Prayer event scheduled for Thursday, May 7, in Nassau County has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. The local committee hopes to reschedule this event in the fall.

Amelia Community Theatre has canceled all performances of its upcoming production Where Worlds Once Were. In addition, all acoustic sessions scheduled for March and April have been canceled. However, ACT has decided to postpone The Book of Will until June 2020, though no exact dates are available yet.

All UF/IFAS Nassau Extension programs, including 4-H, Landscape Matters classes, and plant clinics, have been canceled through the end of April.

Ballroom on Amelia has canceled all of its April classes at both the Amelia Island and Wildlight locations.

Temporary closures

The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has extended its closure indefinitely and “will reopen when government and health officials determine the risk to public health has declined,” according to its website. In the meantime, visit cummermuseum.org and the museum’s social media channels to view updates and “engage with our artful experiences and resources at home.”

All libraries in the Nassau County Public Library System will be closed indefinitely and all planned programs have been canceled.

All Nassau County public schools will be closed through May 1. Students will continue to receive both breakfasts and lunches Monday through Friday, including extra meals for the weekends. Parents can either pick up the meals at designated schools or have them delivered at their child’s bus stop. Full details about meals for students are available on the district’s website at https://bit.ly/2UXyzTU. For questions, call 491-9924.

All branches of First Coast YMCA are closed until further notice.

All beaches in the city of Fernandina Beach are closed until further notice. Violators will be subject to penalties under applicable local ordinances and state statutes.

All city-owned outdoor recreational facilities at Central Park in Fernandina Beach are closed until further notice. This includes the tennis, pickleball, and pétanque courts. The pétanque courts at the waterfront are also closed.

Access to the docks at the Fernandina Harbor Marina are restricted to boat owners and liveaboards until further notice.

The Fernandina Beach Golf Club is closed until further notice.

All city of Fernandina Beach public restrooms are closed until further notice.

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners has closed all beaches in unincorporated areas to pedestrians, horses, and vehicles until further notice. Violators will be charged with trespassing. For more information, contact County Manager Mike Mullin at 530-6010 or email contact@nassaucountyfl.com.

All Nassau County Tax Collector’s Office locations are closed indefinitely. Customers can continue to complete transactions online at nassautaxes.com or by mail, and employees will continue to answer phones and process tax payments.

Gov. Ron DeSantis took executive action Wednesday to order Floridians, especially those 65 and over who are more susceptible to COVID-19, to remain at home except for certain essential activities through April 30. The order did not provide guidance on the continued closure of a myriad of state facilities and regional state offices that had been scheduled to reopen April 19. State parks, including Fort Clinch State Park on Amelia Island’s north end and Amelia Island State Park on the island’s south end, will remain closed until further notice. Both Big Talbot Island State Park and Little Talbot Island State Park will also stay closed.

This year’s Wild Amelia Festival, which usually takes place in May, has been postponed. A new date may be announced in the future.

White Oak Conservation has suspended tours and events at its Yulee location. During the closure, the organization will be posting special content, such as this video of its new Florida panther kittens at https://bit.ly/3dqda4f, on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market, which is usually 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on North Seventh Street between Centre and Alachua streets, is closed until further notice. The Fernandina Beach Arts Market, which follows a bi-weekly schedule in the same area, is also closed.

All of stores operating under the names Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet, Bunulu, and Home Centric have been closed indefinitely, but shoppers can continue to order online at BeallsFlorida.com and BurkesOutlet.com.

Barnabas Center’s New to You Resale Store will be closed until further notice and pick up of large donations is suspended until further notice.

Cumberland Island National Seashore is closed to the public until further notice. This includes park facilities, grounds, trails, docks, and beaches.

Email changes to editor2@fbnewsleader.com