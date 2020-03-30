Latest COVID-19 numbers for Nassau County

Body

Sunday, March 29: A new case of a positive COVID-19 test in a 37-year-old Fernandina Beach woman appears to be related to close contact with an individual in a previously reported case, according to the Florida Department of Health’s evening report. Like others in the county who have tested positive, she will remain in isolation until released by public health. Department officials have continued to decline where the victims are being held. Total tests of Nassau County residents moved higher today to 101. The county’s total case count now stands at eight.

Saturday, March 28: The Florida Department of Health has reported a seventh case of COVID-19 in a 72-year-old male Nassau County resident. In addition, FDOH reported that a second patient has been hospitalized due to the disease. It’s unknown if the most recent person who tested positive was hospitalized or if one of the previous six victims was. The five who aren’t hospitalized will remain in isolation until released by FDOH.

The department provided the following location information for the reported cases:

Fernandina Beach – 3

Callahan – 2

Hilliard – 1

Yulee – 1

To date, only 87 people have been tested in Nassau while surrounding counties have conducted a higher number of tests:

Duval – 1,895

St. John’s – 679

Clay – 299

While the populations in those counties are significantly higher than in Nassau, ranging from nearly 210,000 in Clay to about 925,000 in Duval, the county still falls behind in testing among its population cohorts:

Monroe, pop.76,325 – 139

Putnam, pop. 72,766 – 204

The cases reported over the past week represent a 600% increase in Nassau since the initial case was reported Wednesday, March 11.

Friday, March 27: The Florida Department of Health reported at noon Friday that another case in Nassau County of COVID-19, the disease caused by infection with the novel coronavirus. The new case involves a 63-year-old male resident, currently in isolation, and is travel related, according to DOH, which is completing contract tracing at this time.

This brings the total number of cases in Nassau to six since DOH announced the first positive test on Wednesday, March 11, of a 68-year-old man. Then, three more cases were reported Wednesday, March 25, and another on Thursday, March 26.

The county's initial case in was diagnosed earlier this month in a man who self-isolated. It was determined that his case was travel related. The four new cases of disease are in three women and one man. One of the residents has been hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health’s database has few other details about the reported cases. The age range of the cases is 50 to 73. The average age is 59. One of the latest cases was determined to be travel-related. One of the latest cases was not travel-related, according to the database, and the third case from March 25 was characterized as “travel unknown.”

The fifth case, reported Thursday, was “in a 73-year-old female resident,” according to a post on Facebook by Nassau County Emergency Management. The woman will remain in isolation and the FDOH is “completing case investigation and contact tracing.”

Three of the people are from Fernandina Beach, one is from Yulee, and one is from Callahan. In the case reported Friday, DOH did not specify

Other than travel to, or known contact with someone who has traveled to, one of the primary countries where the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 have been widespread, such as China, Iran, Italy, and Spain, the other main way that the CDC characterizes the transmission is through “community spread”: “Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected,” according to the CDC.

More information on the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 is available at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov. The FDOH database can be found here:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429.

Readers can go here for frequently asked questions about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html.