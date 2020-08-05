‘Lack of clarity’ from state on CARES Act

Body

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners was apprised Friday of concerns regarding the upfront purchasing of goods and services by some potential recipients of $15.4 million in CARES Act funds allocated to the county. The concerns are due to the risks involved with reimbursement. The review Friday followed a discussion with the county’s law firm late last Wednesday.

County Manager and Attorney Michael Mullin and Assistant Manager Taco Pope explained they want the commissioners to be aware of the risks and the sequencing process by which the money will come to the county to pay for goods and services purchased by constitutional offices, municipal entities, and non-profits.

According to Government Services Group Managing Director David Jahonsky, there is a “lack of clarity” on the part of the state about covering eligible costs and then being reimbursed.

Mullin used an example of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office needing to spend $680,000 for equipment. He said the NCSO would have to front that money because of time constraints and the BOCC would have to cover that purchase before being able to submit a request to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for reimbursement.

“We are not comfortable about the amount of internal funds that are available,” Mullin said. “We will have to get back to you on that at the Wednesday (Aug. 5) meeting.” He added, “We need to go back to the constitutionals and municipalities and explain that to them.”

Nonprofits would be handled differently and would not be required to front the funds for their needs.

“We need to tell the entities to wait … don’t go out and make purchases yet,” Mullin told the commissioners.

Pope stated, “It is a game changer for everyone. We want to be aggressive to get as much of the money into our economy, but we also want to be prudent in how we do it.”

Mullin said its unclear whether FDEM would dole out the funds incrementally – 25% at a time – or agree to pay the county the remaining 75% of the $15.4 million allocated to the county under the federal grant.

“As far as I am concerned,” Mullin told the commissioners, “instead of this incremental, risk-taking or fronting of money, or reimbursing of money, they should release the full remaining amount. If you are truly trying to get it out to where it is needed – these are needs, not wish lists – then release the funds.”

“Let you make the determination and then send it in to the state with your reasons for the determinations,” he added.

On July 29, the BOCC approved a series of actions that resulted in acceptance of the CARES Act Expenditure Plan submitted by Government Services Group and to apply for the remainder of the $15.4 million available to the county administered through the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The commission also amended the 2019-20 fiscal year budget accepting the initial 25% FDEM payment to the county of $3,866,095 from the federal CARES Act grant, and to appropriate $2.2 million of that amount to aid private organizations and small businesses and $1,666,095 to reserves for emergencies/disasters. Another 2019-20 budget amendment added $372,504 received from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation for individuals in the county who need assistance with mortgage and rental payments.

In addition to accepting GSG’s CARES Act Expenditure Plan, the Commission agreed to:

• Have GSG submit the plan to FDEM for provisional approval and to request that FDEM the remaining 75% of the total $15.4 million allocation to Nassau County;

• Pay up front the $3,848,390 to cover elements in Tier 2 of the plan prior to pre-approval by FDEM; and,

• Extended the GSG contract from July 30-Aug. 15.

The primary reason for the BOCC approval of the upfront funding of the second tier projects was that a significant portion of that second 25% of funding ($2,306,300) is allocated to “facilities-operations improvements,” including new generators for the county’s detention facility. The present generator only covers part of the facility. The new generator purchase needs to be funded now and then reimbursement would be sought from FDEM.

Jahonsky said that the new equipment needs to be ordered now in order to have it delivered by mid-December and the county would risk losing part of the $15.4 million total if the work of the plan is not completed by Dec. 31.

Of the $15.4 million available to the county, $3,858,822 in Tier One of the plan is already in the bank. The remaining 75% is pending FDEM approval.

On Friday, Jahonsky told commissioners the plan they adopted on July 29 “includes items we believe are eligible for reimbursement; but only the U.S. Treasury can make the final decision. If an item is deemed ineligible, then the claw-back provision would be invoked” and that can happen years later. “There is a level of risk for non-reimbursement,” he added. “If FDEM does release the remaining 75%, there would not be any risk.”

The clear message from Mullin and Pope was that no one needs to be spending any of the monies proposed for the remaining tiers of the approved county program until these process questions are answered and there is a clear picture the county has the money to fund them.

Chairman Danny Leeper stated, “It is very frustrating working with a governor and state agency when they place further restrictions on money that Congress allocated to help our businesses and individuals affected by this pandemic.” The money was allocated directly to 22 Florida counties “and yet we are punished,” he added. “It makes no sense at all. I hope we can work through it.”

The BOCC is scheduled to meet again today in the county Emergency Management facility – due to Commission Chambers being used for early voting – and these issues will likely be discussed again.