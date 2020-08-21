Kreger questions purchasing failures

Body

The city of Fernandina Beach has a 26-page Purchasing Policies Manual that sets forth specific procedures for creating and issuing Invitations To Bid, Requests For Proposals, and Requests For Qualifications. But does it always follow them?

The procedures are meant to ensure the city gets the best bang for the taxpayer’s buck – that the goods and services the city purchases are the best value for money, purchased from the most qualified bidder, and at the best price.

The policies are also meant to ensure the city treats potential vendors fairly and in accordance with state and federal laws.

Vice Mayor Len Kreger says the policies are well written but often not followed, resulting in a lack of bidders and costing the city money.

A recent example of issues created by a failure to follow the purchasing policy was the initial award of a contract to a new company to lease or manage the city-owned Fernandina Harbor Marina.

The process for awarding an RFP is laid out in the manual: “For a Request for Proposal, an evaluation must be done by an evaluation committee. The objective of the evaluation committee is to recommend the vendor whose proposal is most responsive to the project needs within the requested criteria.”

However, there was no committee selected to perform that evaluation, and since the RFP was awarded without the benefit of a committee’s evaluation, the RFP was revoked, a committee was appointed and recommendations from that committee are now on their way to the City Commission.

Kreger said this is an example of problems with the city’s purchasing policies. “To me it seems … we do an RFP as a city and it goes off the rails constantly,” Kreger said when the City Commission voted on the award of the RFP.

When he cast the sole dissenting vote to award the RFP for marina management, Kreger referenced another issue he has with the city’s purchasing – not awarding bids to the lowest bidder. He mentioned the award of a bid for landscaping at the Fernandina Beach Golf Club. The ITB, as it was written, had no timeframe for performing the work, although there was an addendum later added that said “the work will begin in mid-to-late July.”

The News-Leader asked the city Purchasing Agent Wanda Weaks a series of questions regarding the city’s purchasing. Those questions were forwarded to Comptroller Pauline Testagrose, and then to City Attorney Tammi Bach, who said 85% of RFPs, RFQs, and ITBs had addendums added with more requirements after they were issued.

The work was pushed forward in anticipation of golfers coming to the club during the Republican National Convention, which had been scheduled for August in Jacksonville before being canceled due to rising coronavirus numbers in Florida.

Four companies submitted bids for the project. The lowest bid was from ONEGOLF, an Ocala company, for $99,500, followed by XGD Systems in Stuart for $116,236, Golf Sculptors of Leesburg for $129,435, and the highest was from Turf Solutions of Peoria, Ill. for $147,750. The bid was ultimately awarded to Golf Sculptors since the company said it could perform the work in the time frame required. It was considered the sole source that could meet the requirements of the RFP, even though it was almost $30,000 more expensive than the lowest bidder.

Kreger said this is why the city sometimes has difficulty soliciting bids: The lowest bidder doesn’t always get the job.

“What do you think the lowest bidder (of the golf course landscaping) is thinking?” Kreger said when he sat down with the News-Leader. When the City Commission approved the bid, Kreger protested.

“My question is, was that in the bid specs? When we go out and get four bidders and take the third highest bid, that concerns me,” he said at the meeting. “We are sending a terrible message. If we just want to give it to somebody, we could have done it by an RFP. Competitive bidding should be competitive bidding. If we’re sloppy, we shouldn’t have to spend $30,000 more.”

When he spoke with the News-Leader, Kreger said purchasing often includes a “workaround.”

“The bid should be contracted to the ‘responsible and responsive vendor that submits the lowest bid,’” Kreger said, quoting the city’s policy. “They take the words responsible and responsive to allow them to make subjective decisions. When the ITB was issued, the time frame was not included. You put out an ITB, contactors will come back and ask for a time frame, and they will issue an addendum. A good ITB will have that information. If you miss it, you can add it. If you have good specs, they will require what you need.”

Writing the specifications for ITBs, RFQs and RFPs is the key to receiving quality submittals, taking the guesswork out of the purchasing process, Kreger said, but there appears to be no standardized process for doing so.

The Purchasing Policies Manual says, “The requesting department will create a written specification and description of need and fax or email to vendors.” Bach said, “Generally, the Department Head writes the specs but so do engineers hired for that purpose and the City Manager writes specs.” However, not all ITBs or RFPs are written by city staff or contractors hired by the city.

Kreger, who works on projects associated with the city’s beaches, said he has written specifications for some RFPs, including one for a beach habitat conservation plan and one for a solar heating system at the Atlantic Recreation Center.

Adherence to the rules in the RFPs and RFQs can also be an issue, not only in review of the submissions by a committee and specifications, but sticking to technical rules as well, which has led one process, a review of the city’s Comprehensive Plan, to come to a halt.

In a recent RFQ, the city was looking for a company to review its Comprehensive Plan.

An addendum to the RFQ read that a submitter’s response include no more than two pages of additional information. One of the companies that submitted qualifications was Hartley Planning Collaborative.

City staff eliminated all but four of the responses, which were then sent to the city’s Planning Advisory Board for consideration. Hartley was one of them.

In a letter to City Manager Dale Martin, Catherine Hartley said that after submitting her firm’s response, she went to the city’s website and read one of the four responses that were being considered.

“To my surprise, two proposals had significantly exceeded the specific page limits (of additional information) in the RFQ,” Harley’s letter to Martin read. Hartley has officially protested the process.

“I respectfully request that the city disqualify the firms that blatantly exceeded the page limit outlined in the RFQ and Addendum 6,” she told Martin. “I am not asking the city to select my team; I am simply asking for a fair evaluation – for all the firms that submitted – under the terms and conditions the city specifically laid out in the qualifications package.” Hartley’s response included the bold type.

Martin’s response to Harley said, “I consider the additional pages offered by select vendors to be a minor irregularity or variation to the specifications and in the qualifying process, and therefore reject the Aug. 6, 2020, protest.” The letter says Hartley has the right to protest to the City Commission. The protest has stopped the PAB from consideration of the four firms until the matter is resolved.

Kreger said that while there are times when the lowest bidder or company with the most qualified responses to RFQs and RFPs win a contract, there are few protests because the companies hope to do future business with the city, and so want to stay in it good graces.

How can the issues with the purchasing policies of the city of Fernandina Beach be addressed? Kreger gives one, simple answer:

“We have to do a better job.”

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com