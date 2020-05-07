Kayakers get help on 1st day of open beaches

Body

Terry Eberle / Special for the News-Leader

Two kayakers from Jacksonville were rescued Friday afternoon off Peters Point on the first day that Nassau County beaches were reopened to the public.

Beachgoers noticed the kayakers had entered the water and were being taken far out to sea. Around 2 p.m., a beach patrol officer was told about it and he spotted the kayaks about a quarter-mile offshore. Ocean Rescue Lifeguard Spencer Cutajar arrived about 2:15 p.m., jumped on his paddleboard, and paddled by hand out to the two kayaks. He found both were physically OK.

About 15 minutes later, the beach patrol arrived with a jet ski. Another rescuer hustled out to the kayakers who Cutajar had joined.

The rescuer safely brought the man to shore. His kayak had capsized and had taken on water.

“I didn’t die,” the man said to no one in particular, as he waded ashore raising his arms in triumph.

After ensuring the man was OK, the jet skiing rescuer headed back to the kayaks. Cutajar had stayed with the woman in the second kayak. She was OK and started to paddle back as the lifeguard secured the partially sunken kayak to the jet ski. The rescue team then brought the woman safely to shore.

The man said he had kayaked before but didn’t consider himself very good. The woman said he fell out of the kayak a couple of times and finally could not get back in. He said at one point he started to become concerned, but knew help was on the way when he heard the rescue sirens.

The female kayaker seemed to take it all in stride.

“It wasn’t bad to be rescued by a good looking lifeguard, ” she said to her friend as she waded ashore with a big smile.

The rescue took about 50 minutes. Three sheriff cars and four beach rescue vehicles were at the scene.

One of the beach rescuers said he hoped this would be the most excitement they have all season.

“Both victims were wearing lifejackets, which may have very well saved their lives,” Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox said in a news release. “We encourage all citizens and county residents to become familiar with any vessel before attempting to use it in a body of water. Always use flotation devices when kayaking and be familiar with the body of water you are entering. Check the weather, wind direction, and identify any relevant currents before attempting to kayak or use any similar vessel in a body of water; especially, the ocean.”

In response to the email from Silcox, Fernandina Beach City Commissioner Phil Chapman responded, “Please give all involved in this rescue a big THANK YOU...JOB WELL DONE! Another great example of the professionalism of everyone in your department.”

The beaches were crowded, but most people seemed to be following the social distancing rules.