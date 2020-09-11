Juvenile arrested on felony charge of taking guns to school

Body

A 12-year-old boy attending the Lighthouse Christian School located at the Anchor Church of God in Callahan has been arrested on a felony charge for allegedly taking three guns to school on Thursday.

According to a report from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Gabriel Dean Lewis Stanford was initially questioned by a teacher who said she saw Stanford “carrying 2 lunch boxes and one appeared to be extremely heavy.”

The teacher, Caitlin Marie Hygema, told a responding deputy she saw the butt of a gun sticking out of one of the lunch boxes and turned it over to the school’s principal.

Asked how Stanford got the firearms, the child’s mother, Sasha Lewis, reportedly said she had “unlocked the gun safe for her uncle to take some with him, but thought it was locked.”

While sitting in a separate room from the adults, a third gun, a loaded “compact semi-automatic pistol in .380 caliber,” was found to be in Stanford’s possession. The other guns found at the school were a Colt .38 Special and a Makarov 9x18, according to the report.

The NCSO report also says that during a search of Stanford’s desk, members of the school’s staff found “a drawing of a man outside of a school with guns. The man was surround(ed) by several dead bodies, covered in red marker signifying blood.”

The report also says Lewis told an NCSO deputy Stanford had “recently accidently killed the family Chihuahua with a pellet rifle when he was unsupervised.”

Stanford was arrested and booked into the Nassau County Detention Facility on a felony charge of possessing or discharging a weapon or firearm at a school sponsored-event or on school property.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the name of the school and its location.