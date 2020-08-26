Jacksonville Fresh comes to Fernandina

Body

Fresh farm products, such as locally grown seasonal produce, meats, dairy, locally roasted coffee, tea, fresh-baked breads, grains, honey and other artisan goodies, can be delivered to your door from local farms, thanks to Jacksonville Fresh. And now shoppers can also visit the company’s brick-and-mortar location at 1683 S. Eighth St. in Fernandina Beach.

Jessie and Glenn Bourquin’s business began with deliveries.

“People place their orders online,” Jessie explained. “They do that by Tuesday night, and on Wednesday, Glenn visits local farms to pick up supplies for the orders. Boxes are filled on Wednesday, and deliveries are made to Nassau and Camden counties on Thursday, and to Duval County on Friday.

Jessie said that, with people wanting to have less contact to minimize their chances of contacting coronavirus, orders for their deliveries went up threefold.

“Glenn was working out of a truck,” Jessie said. Since the family lives in Fernandina Beach, they were grateful when the space in the city opened up, allowing them to have a home base, expand their list of vendors and fuel operations, she said.

To support local farms and to ensure freshness and quality, Jacksonville Fresh works with area farmers, although having a store means they can deal with locations further away in Georgia and south Florida.

Being locals means being involved in the community. Jacksonville Fresh has partnered with nonprofit Barnabas Center to create Rx for Healthy Living, a program that delivers products to Barnabas clients who have a chronic illness. The products are donated by Jacksonville Fresh, and customers also make donations to support those efforts.

“We are glad to be able to stay home and provide this service,” Jessie said.

Jacksonville Fresh’s store is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. To subscribe to their delivery service, go to jacksonvillefresh.com or call (904) 515-5454. Deliveries can be scheduled weekly, bi-weekly or monthly. Customers can also pick up their boxes at several pickup locations or have them delivered to their workplace.

