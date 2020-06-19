On-island hotel reservations offered by Trump campaign

Body

The campaign organization working to reelect President Donald Trump is offering packages costing up to $1.16 million to access and attend exclusive events on Amelia Island and in Jacksonville during the Republican Party’s “convention celebration” Aug. 24-27.

The Trump Victory packages offered include a hotel reservation on the island, but the actual charges are extra. “All hotel rooms and expenses are to be covered by the attendee,” an email to supporters says. “In addition, each attendee must pay a $5,000 Convention Celebration fee in order to attend.”

The “Presidential Trust” package that costs $1,161,200 per couple “annually,” according to the letter, comes with “reserved hotel room with priority booking on Amelia Island,” as well as “premier” and VIP access to activities in Jacksonville, “special hospitality,” and the chairman’s lunch. That level of donor will also be listed in a program and get “recognition on signage.”

“Attendees will be transported into downtown Jacksonville each night for evening convention-related activities.”

President Trump is scheduled to give his acceptance speech in Jacksonville at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, though parts of the Republican National Convention will still take place in Charlotte, N.C.