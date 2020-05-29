Hospitality industry is cautiously optimistic

Body

In April, Amelia Island hotels took in a little over 5% of what they made last year during the same month, a drop that Gil Langley, president and CEO of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, has called “breathtaking.”

Amid the gloom and doom, the Memorial Day weekend was surprisingly successful, with hotels welcoming as many guests as their staffs could serve and local inns increasing their efforts to keep guests healthy.

“The only way to go is up,” Langley said in a letter accompanying the April report of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council. Langley is also the managing director of the AITDC.

The report showed huge losses for the month as compared to last year.

“For April, occupancy reported was 9.1% compared to April 2019 at 81.8% – down a once-in-a-lifetime 88.9%,” Langley said. “The average daily rate fell 51.6% to $134.90. As for revenue per available room, it can only be described as breathtaking. The only time in history our numbers have been this low was when there was no lodging on Amelia Island.”

The report included comparisons of Nassau County’s hospitality industry to other markets, including Hilton Head, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Fort Walton Beach. Nassau County was down 81.3% compared to April 2019, the most dramatic drop of the 10 markets.

The TDC has been tracking visitors to island hotels from “hotspots” where there have been large numbers of people infected with coronavirus, such as Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Louisiana. Langley said those reports have not shown any significant increases in people from those states since Florida eased restrictions on certain visitors. He said that could be due to the fact that those states still have their travel restrictions in place.

The Memorial Day weekend gave the local hospitality industry reason to hope, Langley said.

“Hotels were sold out over the weekend to their designated capacity,” he said. “The Ritz had a 65% occupancy and would have had 100% if they had had staff in place to support that many guests.”

While the TDC doesn’t have numbers regarding local inns and bed-and-breakfasts, TDC officials said the smaller lodging establishments had a strong showing as well. Langley said hotels and inns are taking precautions and observing distancing guidelines.

Langley said hotels were also able to host the high number of guests without lowering their room rates, another indicator of a better-than-expected season.

“We are expecting May to be better than we had anticipated,” Langley said. “We won’t be back up to the numbers we had projected, but, if the weather cooperates, we are being more optimistic. We had projected only 40% of last year’s numbers, but now we are hoping for 50% to 55%.”

The Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort has reopened its doors following new protocols and safety measures as part of the brand’s Omni Safe & Clean program, a statement from the hotel says.

Those measures include requiring all associates wear masks and gloves and undergo a daily health screening, contactless check-in and check-out, additional staff to clean high-traffic areas, guest sanitizing stations, and repositioning lobby furniture to allow for social distancing.

“While our doors have been closed, we have worked tirelessly to ensure we can provide our guests a safe stay when they feel comfortable returning,” Omni President Peter Strebel said in the statement. “I think we’re all really craving togetherness right now and we look forward to hosting families and friends again, allowing them to make memories together that will inevitably be a little sweeter after all of this time apart.”

Langley agrees.

“People have cabin fever,” he said. “They are tired of being pent up, which is creating a demand. Everywhere you go, people are taking precautions, wearing masks and gloves and they are in good spirits. Things are looking better than we expected. We have survived a worldwide pandemic, with our infrastructure intact, exceptional management and staff available to return, and a fantastic destination to offer our visitors. Our county commission is supportive of all our efforts. The AIDTC team has worked tirelessly over the past months and are enthusiastic about the future.”

