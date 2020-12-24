Historic Lesesne House sold for $1.15M to local group
The Lesesne House, 415 Centre St. in Fernandina Beach, recently changed owners, and for the first time in 150 years, it does not belong to the family of John Friend. The house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 and is a Florida Heritage site. NASSAU TRUST LLC
Nassau Trust LLC recently purchased Fernandina Beach landmark Lesesne House for $1,150,000, marking the first time in 150 years the property will not be in the hands of the family of Judge John…
