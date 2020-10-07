Historic house sold

Body

The historic Fairbanks bed-and-breakfast property in Fernandina Beach has been sold for $1.93 million, according to Theresa Hamilton of Fairbanks House Inc. The closing on the 8,000 square-foot mansion, three cottages and a garage, will be one of three, according to Hamilton, who said contracts for the contents and business would follow. FYRE Holdings II LLC, with principals in San Francisco, is the new owner. The property was sold through Jessica and Rick Miller, local Keller Williams agents, “Team New Beginnings.”

Hamilton said Tuesday that she and her husband, Bill, are staying on as the innkeepers for the time being, but are making plans for their retirement.

Architect Robert S. Schuyler designed the house, which was built in 1885 for George R. Fairbanks, who moved to Florida in 1842. Fairbanks was a major in the Confederate Army, editor of the Florida Mirror newspaper, an author of a textbook on the history of Florida, and one of the founders of the University of the South. The home was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.