Hilliard woman killed by NCSO deputy

A 48 year-old woman in Hilliard who said she was suicidal, and in possession of a rifle, was killed by a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tuesday night after allegedly pointing the weapon at him. The woman’s name was not released by the NCSO.

Sheriff Bill Leeper issued the following statement via email Wednesday morning:

“On October 6, 2020 around 1:30 PM, NCSO received a call in reference to a female suspect who went into her ex-husbands residence outside of Hilliard unauthorized and unannounced, where she had an injunction to stay away from. She got into an argument with another female that was there over some domestic and custody issues she had with her ex. Threats were made and the suspect left and traveled back to her father’s house on Ruby Drive. The suspect lived behind this residence in a travel trailer.

“NCSO initially received word that the suspect stuck a gun to her father’s head in his house, but later said she stuck the gun in her mouth then left his house and went inside her trailer. Responding deputies tried to get her to come out without success. NCSO’s Special Response Team (SRT) was called to take over negotiation attempts to get her to eventually come out.

“While talking to the deputies on a cell phone the suspect repeatedly threatened to blow everyone away, kill law enforcement officers, as well as kill herself. Several times she came out onto a screened porch and pointed an AR-15 rifle at the SRT vehicle where some deputies were stationed.

“She then made a statement that she was going to shoot a deputy that was in a wooded area. At approximately 5:30 PM she came out and raised her rifle toward the deputy and he shot one time striking her. She died at the scene.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.