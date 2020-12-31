Hill again challenges OHPA commission

Subhead

Miriam Hill is the newest Ocean Highway and Port Authority commissioner, and once again was on the losing end of a vote on the commission when she asked for the financial statements of port operator Worldwide Terminals Fernandina.

The commission voted 3-2 against Hill’s motion that the financial information be inspected by OHPA’s auditor, with Commissioner Carrol Franklin siding with her.

Since joining the commission, Hill has twice asked for commissioners’ salaries to be decreased and was voted down both times.

Hill’s no vote was also the only opposition against a loan and purchase agreement for the port to purchase a tugboat, which will be paid for through a grant from U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), a branch of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant would come to the port authority, which would purchase the tug and lease it to Worldwide Terminals Fernandina. Worldwide would then be responsible for all maintenance, insurance, regulatory compliance and operations of the tug.

The grant from MARAD is $1 million, broken down into an 80%-20% match, in which MARAD would supply $800,000 toward the purchase of the tug, and the other $200,000 would be supplied by Worldwide to OHPA. The $200,000 would be given to the seller in exchange for a warranty and maintenance, in which the seller would perform major repairs to the tug.

Worldwide is the grant administration for the transaction, and Hill asked that OHPA be named co-administrator of the grant. She also questioned language in the grant that specifies the grant funds are not to replace private business, and the tug that is currently serving the Port of Fernandina is private business. She asked that the grant application be extended to address issues she has with the purchase.

“It’s not necessarily a financial slam dunk,” Hill said at a special meeting Monday. “Operating and maintenance costs can be 10% of the capital costs of the boat. What is the operating cost and what is the revenue? The plan of turning over an asset to a third party for management I don’t think really fits with the spirit of the grant. It’s supposed to be for public assets, publicly owned, publicly managed. I have not contacted MARAD to find out whether or not we are in compliance with the terms of the grant by structuring the purchase this way.”

OHPA attorney Jeb Branham said the procedure for the purchase was that Worldwide applied for the grant and was approved, and will buy the tug and then be reimbursed for the purchase. He said MARAD has the right to refuse that reimbursement.

Worldwide CEO Chris Ragucci said that the company needs to have a tug to service vessels at the port, that his company has “developed this solution” to the problem, and “if they (MARAD) were convinced it was an appropriate use of the funding and the funding made sense up to $1 million, I think there’s no reason to revisit this. I understand Ms. Hill is coming late to the game.”

The commission voted 4-1 to approve the loan and purchase agreement.

The discussion then turned to the operating agreement between OHPA and Worldwide. The terms of the agreement are such that Worldwide makes quarterly payments to OHPA of $62,918 and facility use fees for cargo handling and warehousing based on tonnage. Any

other revenue that comes to Worldwide, the operating agreement states, will be the subject of a discussion of how it is split with OHPA.

The port recently had a cruise ship and a salvage vessel docked at the port, and Worldwide collected dockage fees for that dock space. OHPA Chairman Danny Fullwood asked Branham what his opinion was regarding that revenue stream and if OHPA is entitled to any of it.

“We are supposed to talk about it,” Branham said.

“We disagree strenuously with that,” Ragucci said.

“I’m sure,” Branham said, laughing.

“Any dockage at the port is within the rubric of cargo handling and warehousing. The (salvage vessel) pays dockage charges. The cruise ship pays dockage charges,” Ragucci said. “We actually handled cargo on and off the cruise ship. We handled provisions for the crew of over 120. We used forklifts, we used cranes, trucks. We loaded cargo – provisions, food, drink, supplies. We also unloaded palletized waste, which is also under the definition of cargo. If that would have been appropriate, we would have brought it up to OHPA in advance, but to give everybody context here, the word ‘only’ cargo handling and warehousing is meant in the broadest sense of port-related operations. The word ‘only’ is in there as an emphasis of what’s to come.”

Ragucci said the contract was meant to cover revenue that is completely unrelated to port operations, such as a plant to generate electricity, in which Worldwide would negotiate how to split that revenue with OHPA.

“There’s obviously disagreement here,” Branham said. “I would like to see the contracts for dockage and see what they are being paid for. If we were to wind up in court … Mr. Ragucci is saying it is ambiguous. We would say it is not ambiguous. It is an agreement for cargo handling and warehousing only. Everything else we are supposed to split. That’s a new, unforeseen revenue stream that was a result of COVID, and we are supposed to be talking about how to split it.”

Hill said that, although OHPA has asked for the audited financial statements of Worldwide, the company has not provided them. She said she would like those statements, as well as the contracts for all vessels that have docked at the port.

OHPA is subject to Florida’s open records laws, and if those documents were obtained by the port, they would have to be made part of the public record. Ragucci said those contracts were confidential, between Worldwide and the shipping companies, and he would not and could not disclose the terms of those contracts. He said public disclosure would affect Worldwide’s business.

“We can’t, as a board, through contract, avoid public records laws,” Hill said. “OHPA cannot contract with Worldwide in order to avoid disclosing public business.”

“That’s distorted thinking,” Ragucci countered. “OHPA contracts with Worldwide, which makes us subject to ...”

“You’re not our attorney,” Hill told Ragucci.

“Neither are you,” he answered. “You can ask for anything you want, as we will respond with our attorney accordingly.”

Hill said the port’s auditor could have the records for inspection and not become public record. She made a motion that Worldwide produce audited financial statements and its contracts with all vessels that have docked at the port. She and Franklin voted to approve that motion, and with three commissioners voting against it, it did not go forward.

However, Fullwood said he would like to meet with Ragucci “and talk about the operating agreement and see if we can come to some decision about increasing the fees you pay us. We’re pretty desperate for an increase.” A meeting was set up for Jan. 21.

jroberts@fbnewsleader.com