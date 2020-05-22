HHS Secretary Azar visits Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville

Body

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar toured Mayo Clinic Jacksonville on Friday, according to a news release. Azar discussed the clinic's response to COVID-19, the expansion of new telehealth capabilities and in-person care and other Mayo Clinic activities to address the nation's health care needs.

"We had a very productive discussion with Secretary Azar about our work with the community to help ensure everyone’s safety as our economy reopens," Kent Thielen, M.D., vice president and CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida, said in the release. "We're grateful for the opportunity to share Mayo Clinic's leadership in the national pandemic response, as well as our efforts within the Jacksonville community, the region and across the country."

Mayo Clinic offers diagnostic and antibody testing to patients across the nation, and Jacksonville is a leading site for testing of COVID-19 patients in Florida. In March, Mayo Clinic installed a high-capacity testing machine in Jacksonville that can process more than a 1,000 samples per day and return results within a few hours. Combined with recently added equipment, Mayo Clinic's location in Jacksonville is providing testing services for hospitals across Florida and the Southeast; first responders, including personnel at Jacksonville's two Naval bases; and Mayo Clinic patients.

This month, Mayo Clinic expanded in-person appointments and procedures for patients utilizing multiple additional steps to enhance safety in order to protect patients and staff from exposure to the COVID-19 virus, according to the release.

Patients who delayed care during the pandemic and patients with current medical needs may now seek care at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville as well as the other Mayo campuses.