Here comes Isaias

This graphic produced by the National Hurricane Center shows the location of Tropical Storm Isaias as of Thursday morning and the “most likely” projected arrival time of the tropical storm force winds generated, which are those greater than 39 mph.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph as of Thursday morning.

“Tropical storm or hurricane watches could be issued for portions of South Florida later (Thursday),” according to the NHC.

The key messages from the NHC include a warning about “risk of impacts from winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge along portions of the U.S. east coast beginning this weekend in Florida and spreading northward to the Carolinas and southern mid-Atlantic states early next week. Due to Isaias interacting with Hispaniola, the details of the track and intensity forecast remain uncertain and it is too soon to determine the magnitude and location of these potential impacts. Interests in these areas should monitor the progress of Isaias and updates to the forecast.”

For more information, go to hurricanes.gov and monitor local television and radio stations for the latest weather updates.

According to the city of Fernandina Beach’s website, the Fernandina Beach Information Center will be activated if a Hurricane Warning is issued. If it is activated, call (904) 321-5911 for storm-related information for Fernandina Beach. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center number is (904) 548-4980.