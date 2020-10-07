Hearing to determine sober living home’s alleged violations canceled

Body

The hearing to determine if a house in the city can continue to operate as a sober home was canceled, with the owner of the house promising the city that corrections will be made to the house in order to bring it into compliance with city code.

Henry Green operates Grace and Gratitude Sober Living Inc. at four residences in the city. All four houses were issued notices of code violation for operating a group or residential home. One of those violations was corrected. The other three cases were to be brought before the Code Enforcement and Appeals Board last Thursday.

However, City Attorney Tammi Bach said the CEAB meeting was canceled when it came to light that ownership of one of the homes on South 10th Street had changed hands, and the new owner had not been notified of the violations. The new owner of the property told the city that she had not been aware of the code violations and that the property would be brought up to code by the end of October. Bach said the code violations of the three properties were part of a whole, which she preferred to address as one case.

“The other two homes operated by Henry Green ... did not have sufficient evidence standing alone, in my opinion, without the (South) 10th Street home also on the agenda,” Bach said. “Therefore, these other two cases are also not being heard (Oct. 1).” A new date for a hearing on the properties has not yet been set.

The News-Leader called the new property owner to ask about plans to come into compliance with city code, but those calls were not returned by Tuesday’s press deadline.

