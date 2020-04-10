Health Department asks residents to fill out surveys

Body

The Bureau of Community Health Assessment at the Division of Public Health Statistics and Performance Management at the Florida Department of Health is asking Nassau County residents to take a new COVID-19 Community Action Survey at https://www.strongerthanc19.com/start.

The survey is designed to gather information to help the Department track and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. Please take the survey now and share it with others.

In addition, FDOH Nassau has also requested that county residents help them identify COVID-19-related needs in the community. Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2F7CJ77 to participate.

The FDOH also reminds everyone to follow these significant precautions:

Practice Social Distancing. (Maintain at least 6 feet between other people in any public area.)

Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds. (Or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.)

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. (Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth.)

You can learn more about preventing COVID-19 by visiting https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/prevention/.

All updates from the Florida Department of Health are available at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov. The COVID-19 Call Center is also available 24/7 at 1 (866) 779-6121. The COVID-19 Email Center can be reached at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.