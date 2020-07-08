Gressman: ‘I learned to stretch a dollar’

Body

Charlie Gressman, a candidate for Nassau County Commissioner District 5, was born and raised on a dairy farm, then went on to a successful career in sales. He says the experience of those two careers, along with honesty, integrity and transparency, will shape how he does the job if he is elected.

“I grew up on a farm and have a business, a farm. It’s helped me learn to work hard – 24/7, 365,” Gressman said. “I learned to stretch a dollar because you can’t throw any money away on a dairy farm. You have to learn to take a piece of haywire and wire something together. It has taught me how to watch in tough times.”

Gressman has lived at the same address in Callahan for 60 years. He and his wife, Linda, worked on Gressman’s Dairy Farm until he started working for Westway Feed Products. He said he began considering a run for office after retiring from that job last December after he was approached by “some people I respect.”

“I never wanted to run for public office,” he said. “But, you watch and you see the politics going on in the county. A friend told me, ‘It’s your turn.’ I don’t need anything. I’m retired and I’ve done OK. I don’t need it for a salary. I don’t have to have it. I could be out riding my horses and having lots of fun, but it’s my turn.”

One of the biggest issues facing Nassau County is growth and development. Gressman said the way to control growth is to have plans in place before development takes place.

“We’re not going to stop growth; it’s coming,” he said. “We are in the crosshairs of one of the nicest counties, places to live and build and develop there is. Jacksonville’s getting full (and) Clay County’s getting full so they are heading here, but we’ve got to learn to manage it the best we can. Slow it down until we make sure that we have infrastructure in place. Do we have roads in place? Do we have schools that can handle it? I think the people that are in there now have learned that people like myself, if we get the opportunity to serve, we can look at the past and learn in our growth.

“Tributary now is coming online. The first thing they have to have is a park up and running. Parks and recreation is a good thing. It was negotiated up front. That’s the kind of thing we’ve got to make sure we do, negotiate things up front, not try to get a builder to do them later or a developer to do them later.”

Gressman said the county’s legal quagmire concerning whether Rayonier Inc. and its development arm, Raydient Places + Properties, should pay for recreational facilities in the Wildlight development could be addressed by a simple concept: communication.

“I’d like to hear both sides of the story,” Gressman said. “I’ve heard the county’s, read as much as I can in the county documents. I’ve seen stuff written for Rayonier but not from them. I guess I don’t want to do a lot of finger pointing in either way. At some point in time, we’ve got to get both parties back in the room and talk. That’s what I’d like to do – sit face to face and have conversations. Evidently, for whatever reasons – lawsuits now – those kind of talks aren’t happening. There’s going to have to be some bending somewhere along the line to get through this because it’s here. We’ve got to talk, and we need to learn, as a county, from that and make sure we’ve got all our I’s dotted and T’s crossed before we enter into an agreement. I’m not pointing fingers at the people that are in there now. There’s always wrong on both sides of a story.”

The county has considered adding millage to property tax rates in order to fund conservation efforts. While Gressman says he’s hesitant to raise taxes, land conservation is an issue near and dear to his heart, thanks to his farming background.

“I think the people of the entire county want to keep things like they are. We want to keep our culture like it is. The only way we’re going to keep our culture like it is is to have some conservation lands and conservation easements or else everybody’s just going to develop everything up,” he said. “At some point in time, we as a county are going to have to do some easements. I think we need to do conservation. It was going to be put on the ballot. I think that’s a place to put it. Let the people make the decision. Instead of calling us out later, let the people make the decision. We say what we want; let’s see what we want. Personally, I think we need some of it and we’re going to have to find ways to fund it.”

The financial uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic makes financial planning more important than ever, Gressman said.

“We don’t know – our county doesn’t know, our school system doesn’t know – how much revenue we are going to have this year,” he said. “It’s time for our budget and we don’t know. The CARES Act – they way they are giving it to the small counties is (that) you go out there and do it and you’ll be reimbursed. Well, I think we’ve heard that story before. The county does not want to put the county on the hook for something we don’t know will happen. The county’s got to be careful, and I think they are trying to be prudent. Yes, we want the money, needless to say, but we don’t know all the stipulations they are putting on being reimbursed for it.”

Though county commissioners vote on matters that concern the entire county, Gressman said, each commissioner should be particularly familiar with the problems facing their own district.

“Mine is District 5. What are the things that (are) going to come up in Callahan, in our area?” he said. “Roads – what are we going to have paved next and drainage? Those are always two hot topics, so I will always be fighting for that for my district. I have to get four more guys to go along with me for that to happen. I want to do more study with the people in roads and bridges and planning to see what ones should go first. I’m not a guy that wants to throw something against the wall and see what sticks.”

One way to connect with his constituents would be regular town hall-type meetings where people can ask about what the county commission is doing so Gressman can stay in touch with the people in his district, the candidate said, as well as make him accountable.

“Everybody needs to be accountable,” he said. “As an elected official, we are accountable to the citizens of the county. From there, we need to make sure we hold positions accountable. People don’t like that sometimes, but there’s nothing wrong with accountability.”

Gressman said he has lived his life in such a way that those close to him know his character, and he hopes that will be what he is remembered for if his run for county commission is successful.

“Honesty, integrity and transparency can be a cheap thing to say, because anybody can say it,” he said. “You can ask my friends that I’ve lived around all my life. Your life speaks for itself. I hope that when I’m through, they’ll say, ‘I didn’t always agree with him, but he was an honest man.’ That is the legacy I would want to leave behind.”

The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 18 primary is July 20. Early primary voting is Aug. 7-15. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 5. Early general election voting is Oct. 19-31.

