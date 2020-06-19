GOP women hear from candidates

Body

The Federated Republican Women of Nassau hosted candidates running for the positions of Nassau County schools superintendent and supervisor of elections at a luncheon held last Friday at the Fernandina Beach Golf Club.

Current Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns and opponents Dale Braddock and Albert Wagner spoke, as well as supervisor of elections candidates Stan Bethea and Justin Taylor. Taylor currently sits on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners, and Bethea is both the director of Information Services and chief elections officer in Duval County.

Burns began the discussion by pointing out the successes of Nassau County schools under her leadership. She said the district’s goal is academic achievement and success for students, and to prepare them for careers or college by providing not only traditional education, but also mental health services. She said the district gets student input from the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, composed of high school students partnering with the superintendent to discuss what they do and do not like and what they believe would be best for their future.

Burns said the district is working to recruit and retain the best teachers and provide collaboration time for teachers, as well as planning time, mentorship and leadership opportunities, plus a “teachers depot” where teachers can obtain teaching supplies at no cost.

Technology has been expanded, she said, and community relations have been one of her priorities. The district has a land development growth plan to ensure there will be property for new schools in a growing county, she said, and there are now police officers in every school along with expanded security measures. Burns said this work has paid off.

“The Nassau County School District is A-rated,” she said. “We have a 93% graduation rate. The district has been rated fourth out of 67 counties in Florida. We have increased career and technical training opportunities. We’ve expanded and have a ‘Nassau Strong’ strategic plan that is guiding what we do in our district. Success isn’t overnight. It’s when, every day, you get a little better and do a little more than the day before, and it all adds up.”

Braddock pointed to his experience in education, which includes two years in Duval County and 33 years in Nassau County as a teacher, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, principal, and media specialist.

He said that, as a driver education teacher, he has driven “every road in Nassau County,” and knows the people of the county.

“I know the county, I know the pulse,” Braddock said. “I have worked with sixth through 12th graders, the majority in secondary education. They are different animals. When you have 11 (and) 12 year olds and see them develop and turn 18 and 19 years old, you see what we need. I know what the county needs.”

Wagner is a teacher at Yulee Elementary School and said his background as a teacher, coach, and school administrator gives him perspective about the education system.

“My platform focuses on student growth, collaboration and teacher retention,” he said. “My campaign is about basing the educational growth of our students – intellectually, emotionally, socially – above test scores.”

Wagner said the county has “amazing” teachers, and believes those teachers should have more freedom in developing their teaching methods.

“The decisions one of us makes up here as superintendent will not please everyone,” he said. “I believe in putting in the time to build strong, respectful relationships and keeping an open line of communication. Under my leadership, there will be accountability to stakeholders and standing by my decisions or the decisions of our school leaders. It needs to be less about the test and more about the individual student.”

The candidates for supervisor of elections both bring experience to the table, Taylor as a county commissioner and Bethea as part of 14 years in the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Bethea said he has experience in 43 elections, including four gubernatorial and presidential cycles. He says he has printed, mailed, counted, processed and tabulated ballots, set up voting places and machines, and talked to the news media on election night.

Bethea has a Certified Elect-ions/Registration Administrator (CERA) designation from the National Association of Election Officials. CERA training is a battery of 12 courses covering topics including voter registration administration and facilitating voter participation. He has a Master Florida Certified Election Professional (MFCEP) designation from the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections. MFCEP training consists of 30 core courses covering topics such as election law, voter registration, polling place management and courses in human resources, stress management, and leadership.

Taylor shared a story about a convicted felon who was not able to vote for years and now has the right to vote.

“I saw the passion in her eyes, and it reminded me of my passion about the process,” Taylor said. “It is amazing to have the opportunity to elect our leaders, but what happens if that gets called into question? It would be devastating. So, it’s my primary goal to ensure we have fair and accurate elections in order to observe that right and protect voter integrity. It will mean focusing on detail, updating security standards and ensuring proper ballot sheets and custody. In addition, I would like to increase voter participation through community outreach, bringing programs to libraries and schools.”

Also at the luncheon, FRWN President Sarah Pelican presented Emily Vining, the Fernandina Beach High School Class of 2020 valedictorian, with the Marilyn Evans-Jones Scholarship. Jones could not attend the luncheon, but Pelican said that, when Jones moved to Nassau County, there was not one registered Republican elected official, so she set out to change that and went on to help Republicans get elected. For more about Vining and to read her essay that helped her win, see page 9.

The next meeting of the FRWN is scheduled for July 10.