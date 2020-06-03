Gatherings for prayer and protest in the city

Body

A crowd of people gathered Sunday to hold a prayer vigil on the steps of Memorial United Methodist Church in downtown Fernandina Beach.

Leaders from area churches and members of the community joined for the “Vigil of Lament, Solidarity, & Hope,” according to a news release from Memorial United Methodist Church.

The vigil came after the May 25 death of George Floyd. In a video that shocked the nation, Floyd — handcuffed and pleading for his life until he became unresponsive — can be seen with his neck pinned under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for over eight minutes. Chauvin was later arrested on a charge of third-degree murder.

The vigil was organized by Trinity United Methodist Church, Macedonia A.M.E. Church, and Memorial “to lament the racial division in our country and pray for reconciliation,” according to the release.

Fernandina Beach Police Chief Jim Hurley, Mayor Johnny Miller, and Rev. Steve Mazingo from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church also attended gathering.

“The evil of racism continues to tear us apart and cause deep, painful wounds in our society,” Rev. Dr. Mark “Charlie” Charles said in the release. Charles is senior pastor at Memorial. “In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week, we wanted to provide a public space for people in our community to express their grief and stand in solidarity with those who are hurting most, particularly our brothers and sisters in the African American community.”

The pastors spoke of their desire for a peaceful end to the riots across the country and offered words of hope and prayers of peace.

“While feeling the emotion of anger is understandable, I do not condone violence or vengeful retaliation. My hope is that we can come to a unified understanding of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, who said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly,’” offered Pastor Granardo Felix, senior pastor at Trinity.

“Sadly, the nature of racism is to devalue another human being. The recent events involving the murders of many unarmed black men in America only solidifies this fact,” Felix said. “This should be troubling to all regardless of race. Standing in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of different ethnicities in our community is the first steps toward a peaceful solution.”

The pastors acknowledged it will take more than a prayer gathering on church steps to address the issues of race in the country. Yet, they said they are hopeful the connections made and support shown by the faith community will make a difference locally.

“The goal of this evening was to provide a space in which we could unite in hope as we stand together with God and one another. This is what we are called to do as Christ-followers,” Charles said. “The vigil, alone, will not end the pain being felt and will not solve the issues of inequality in our country. Yet, it offered a place for us to gather, pray, and be in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this community. A place to grow closer to the heart of Jesus together.”

Then, a group of about two-dozen protesters marched from Main Beach to Front Street Monday night (pictured). Chanting Floyd’s name and “No justice, no peace,” the marchers were preceded and followed by Fernandina Beach Police Department vehicles.

Reginne Alexander, one of the participants, is a senior at Fernandina Beach High School. She said a friend invited her to join the march.

“As a young black individual, I wanted to say the way to judicial system and the police are set up is unfair to us,” Alexander said. “We don’t want any special treatment; we just want to be treated as equal human beings.”

She said the march has received some “bashing” on social media.

“They have been bashing us, but we were peaceful,” Alexander said. “When we say, ‘no justice, no peace,’ we are not threatening. We are not doing any damage or destroying anything, but we are not going to remain silent.”