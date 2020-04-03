Game rooms close doors

Body

KATHIE COLGROVE

Community Newspapers Inc.

Time ran out on gaming rooms Saturday, as Nassau County officials shut them down.

Game room owners were given 60 days to cease operations after Nassau County commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 27 to close the establishments.

The owners of two game rooms filed injunctions to stay open, but the injunction was denied in federal court, according to press release from the office of Nassau County Manager Mike Mullin.

Failure to comply to the injunction would have resulted in fines of “no less than $250 per day of violation,” including being subject to fines by the code enforcement board of up to $1,000 per day for the first violation; $5,000 per day for a repeat violation and up to $15,000 per violation if the code enforcement board or special magistrate finds the violation to be irreparable or irreversible in nature,” according to the press release.

Each day the establishments remained open would also be considered a repeat violation.