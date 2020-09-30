Free workshop Wednesday on conserving gravestones, monuments

Body

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Friends of Bosque Bello will host a free interactive workshop in Bosque Bello Cemetery, 1320 North 14th St., Fernandina Beach, to demonstrate some of the most common conservation treatments utilized in monument preservation, according to a news release from Salvatore Cumella, the preservation planner for the city of Fernandina Beach.

The workshop, open to the public, is being held in conjunction with Atlas Preservation’s 48 State Tour.

The workshop will include:

A discussion on historic preservation with a focus on masonry, cemeteries, and gravestones;

A short walk-and-talk tour, visually surveying some of the most historic gravestones and monuments which need repair;

Cleaning demonstrations showcasing safe and effective removal of biological activity and graffiti removal and prevention;

 An overview of rust/lime/calcium removal from irrigation staining.

After the cleaning demonstration, workshop participants will be encouraged to adopt a gravestone and perform the cleaning process.

Some of the conservation treatments demonstrated will include:

Joining a fractured tablet;

Raisingand/or leveling abadlyleaning, sunken or fallen tabletstone;

Resetting and joining elements of a multiple piece monument;

Discussing problems associated with portlandcement;

Discussing historic pointing mortars, formulations, applications, curing; and

A lifting tripod will beconstructed and demonstrated, time permitting.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. atBosque Bello Cemetery. If you attend, organizers advise taking plenty of water, sunscreen, and insect repellent. For more information, go to https://48statetour.com/ or www.fbfl.us/BosqueBello.