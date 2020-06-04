Free COVID-19 virus testing in Yulee and Fernandina Beach this week

Body

According to a message via the city of Fernandina Beach, “The (Florida) Department of Health-Nassau County is providing free Covid-19 tests and Hepatitis A vaccines on (Saturday) June 6, from 9:30 - 11:30 am at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center (1200 Elm Street). Tests will be conducted via drive through and are open to everyone. This is on a first come, first served basis. Fifty tests are available. BRING SOME FORM OF ID. Anyone receiving a Hepatits A vaccine will receive a $10 food voucher.”

A message from the Nassau County Sheriff's Office adds that drive-thru testing by FDOH-Nassau County will also be available at Yulee Middle School on Thursday, June 4, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the school bus loop. Yulee Middle School is at 85439 Miner Road.

For more information, call the Health Department: (904) 875-6100.