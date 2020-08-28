FPU: June estimates resulted in higher electric bills in July

Body

According to the social media website Nextdoor, electric bills for some area residents rose 75% over a one-month period, but Florida Public Utilities said the increase was due to some bills being estimated, which led to a lower bill for June.

Some members of Nextdoor posted that their bills had risen inordinately from the June-to-July billing cycle. One of the people whose bills rose is Donna Jatho, who lives in Fernandina Beach. Jatho told the News-Leader that her power bill for her 2,000-square-foot home was $146.95 for June and jumped to $246.18 for July.

R.J. Sicre, governmental relations manager for FPU, said that some, though not all, of the bills for the June billing cycle were estimated, meaning those customers’ meters were not actually read by the company. Instead, FPU estimated a customer’s bill based on their past usage. For the July billing cycle, the meters were actually read.

Sicre said some of those estimates might have been lower than actual usage, leading to the customer being billed for actual electric usage in the following month’s bill. Sicre said he does not know how many of FPU’s 16,000 Nassau County customers’ bills were estimated in June.

“They may get a bill that is actually a bill-and-a-half, if their actual usage was over the estimate,” Sicre explained.

He said FPU customers that are having difficulty paying their bill due to COVID-19 or any other issue should contact FPU to make payment arrangements. “We will always take care of our customers,” Sicre said.

To contact FPU, call (800) 427-7712. The call center is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

