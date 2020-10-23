FPU contractors injured restoring power to island

Body

Two Florida Public Utilities contractors were injured late Monday afternoon while working to restore power to Amelia Island, with one receiving third-degree burns, according to media reports. The accident left the island’s more than 30,000 residents in the dark for more than three hours.

According to FPU spokesperson R.J. Sicre, the company experienced a problem with the equipment that provides lightning protection and grounding for the Amelia Island electric system at about 4:30 p.m. A section of non-energized static line failed and contacted an energized 138kv transmission line in the vicinity of the Thomas J. Shave Jr. Bridge.

The transmission line fault tripped substation circuit breakers, as designed, Sicre said. As a result, all Amelia Island customers lost power. FPU dispatched a crew to complete repairs and restore power.

During the restoration, the two contractors received non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital. As a precaution, they were subsequently transported to an area hospital for additional treatment. Nassau County Emergency Services Director Greg Foster said those injuries were burns of varying degrees.

Electric service to Amelia Island was restored about 8 p.m.

