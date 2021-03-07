FPL EVolution program expands to Yulee

Florida Power & Light has installed electric vehicle charging port locations in three new areas, including in the Wildlight development in Yulee.

Florida Power & Light has installed electric vehicle charging port locations in three new areas, including in the Wildlight development in Yulee.

Florida Power & Light Co. announced the completion of three new electric vehicle (EV) charging port locations in North Florida: St. Augustine, Yulee and Lake City. All three locations are fast…