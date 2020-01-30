Four suspects arrested after shoplifting, battery, and chase

Body

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to a call reporting a shoplifting and battery incident at Hibbett Sports at 464721 State Road 200/A1A in Yulee, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper. After fleeing the scene, leading officers on a chase, and sliding their vehicle into a tree, all four suspects were safely captured and arrested.

“A store employee stated that two males and two females were attempting to leave the store without paying for merchandise and when confronted the employee was pushed out of their way and (they) entered a silver colored Dodge van,” according to an email from Leeper. “The vehicle left the area traveling westbound on SR-200.”

A deputy in the area of S.R. 200/A1A and Felmor Road attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle’s driver, but it continued on Felmor Road then went west on Pages Dairy Road. “Deputies were at the intersection of US-17 and Pages Dairy Road waiting to intercept the vehicle,” Leeper wrote in the email. “The vehicle suddenly turned right in an attempt to travel onto Goodbread Road, but the driver lost control and traveled off the road and slid into a tree. All four occupants of the vehicle jumped out in an attempt to flee, but were all captured by the deputies.”

Hibbett Sports employees later identified some clothing and items found in the vehicle as having been stolen from the store. The clothes and items were worth $3,214.98.

Arrested were Marcus Antwone Barr, 26, of Jacksonville, charged with felony fleeing, theft, battery, resisting arrest without violence, and no valid driver’s license; Demery Jahonnie Smith, 21, also of Jacksonville, charged with theft and resisting arrest without violence; Anthony Charles Gooden, 41, of Monticello, Fla., charged with theft and resisting arrest without violence; and Arisha Nicole Moss, 22, of Jacksonville, charged with theft and resisting arrest without violence.

Leeper added that Gooden sustained injuries in the crash and is currently at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.