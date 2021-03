Subhead Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival’s next concert to feature host of artists

Pianist Elizabeth Pridgen

The Christiana Trio

Violinist Chee-Yun Kim

Violinist Philip Pan

Cellist Andres Diaz

The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival’s third concert features the ever-popular “Beer & G-Strings” series with a host of guests. Performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, March…