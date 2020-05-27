Four schools will get additions, expansion

Body

The Nassau County School Board moved forward at its May 14 meeting with plans for improvements and additions to four schools. The meeting was held online in order to comply with coronavirus guidelines.

By unanimous vote, the board approved a contract with R. Dean Scott, Architect, Inc. to provide professional services for the design of a new classroom building and site improvements at Yulee High School and Yulee Middle School. The construction costs are projected to be $6.7 million for the high school and $5.8 million for the middle school. The design fee will be 7.01% of the bid for the construction at the middle school and 6.94% of the construction at the high school.

The NCSB also approved a $535,500 contract with Thomas May Construction to extend the parent pickup lane at Callahan Intermediate School. Funds for the project were included in the board’s capital budget.

Board members also unanimously approved plans for the Phase III build out of Wildlight Elementary School. The WES plans will be submitted to the Florida Department of Education for review. Funds were approved in the district’s 2019-20 Work Plan and are budgeted in the approved capital budget. The construction will add two buildings to WES, providing an additional 16 classrooms.

Students will be able to take driver’s education courses in Nassau County at no cost to the school district, thanks to a contract approved by the board. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will pay the cost of providing the classes. Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns said there is no limit on the number of students who can take the classes, which will be provided online. The NHTSA will pay $75 per student and $150 per teacher.

In other business, the NCSB:

• Approved a facilities use agreement in the amount of $1,632 with A Chance to Dance and Lisa Allen Dance Works to use Fernandina Beach Middle School for dance recitals;

• Approved a contract in the amount of $51,613 with the Florida Department of Health – Nassau County to provide registered nurse services; and

• Accepted a payment of $24,579 from David and Kimberly Page as part of a proportional mitigation share agreement for five residential units the Pages are building in the district.

