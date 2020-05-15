Fort Clinch has now partially reopened

Body

Fort Clinch State Park is now open for "day use activities."

“The park is open with access to the beach and trails. All other facilities (visitor center museum) and camping will remain closed. I will inform as I know,” Park Manager Heath Alboher said via email Wednesday.

According to its webpage: “Effective Wednesday, May 13, Fort Clinch State Park is open for day use activities (see hours of operation and fee information below). Services may be limited. Restroom availability may be limited, all other park facilities are closed. Visitors are expected to maintain distances of at least six feet apart and limit group size to ten or fewer people.”

The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to sundown, 365 days per year. Fort is open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The fee to enter the park is $6 per vehicle. There are extra fees to enter the fort itself.

Go to https://www.floridastateparks.org/fortclinch for information on Fort Clinch State Park, and to https://www.floridastateparks.org/learn/safety-updates for more on the Florida’s park system and its phased plan for reopening during the coronarvirus pandemic and state of emergency.

Effective May 4, DEP began phase one to reopen state parks, according to their website. “As these parks are re-opening, DEP will be taking measures to ensure the protection of staff and the public. During this early phase of re-opening, visitors should expect limited hours, capacity and amenities. Portions of these parks and trails have been identified that can be reopened for day-use with limited risk to visitors and staff.

To reduce risk, cash transactions are limited to exact change.

The park entrance is located at 2601 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach. Call 904-277-7274 for more information.