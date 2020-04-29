Florida National Guard supports emergency needs

Body

Stephanie Jerrell-Estep

Special for the News-Leader

Today, I want to honor a group of heroes. Meet your Florida National Guard – FLNG. Who are these folks? Where do they come from? What exactly do they do for us Floridians or even us as a nation?

Some of the troops have been deployed to a Miami testing site to serve our state during the COVID-19 response. FLNG soldiers and airmen opened South Florida’s second

COVID-19 drive-thru Community Based Testing Site on March 23 at the Hard Rock Stadium in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Sgt. Leia Tascarini with the 107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment wrote the following on March 23: “Units from all over Florida, from the panhandle to nearby units in Miami, are supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ request. Soldiers that play in the Army Band are directing traffic, while soldiers from transportation units are scribing patient test information as well as distributing patient test supplies to other service members.” You can read more at dvidshub.net.

Their mission? “… to provide assistance and aide to the citizens of Miami,” said Specialist Shanika Naine with the 1218th Transportation Company, West Palm Beach, Fla. Simply put: Service. Service to their fellow Americans as together we battle the crisis that has challenged our nation.

Now that you know the “who, what, and where” aspects of your Florida National Guard, take the time to thank a soldier. He or she is truly serving in the trenches restoring stability and seeking normalcy for all of us who have been impacted by COVID-19.

According to the FLNG, 2,906 guardsmen are on duty in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response as of Monday, according to a news release. They are operating 13 Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) and have administered 80,997 sample collections to date at those sites.

The FLNG is supporting airport screening operations for the Florida Department of Health at seven airports, and its soldiers and airmen are also mobilized in support of the State Logistics Readiness Center in Central Florida, ensuring needed supplies are getting to the right place at the right time across the state. FLNG members are also working in the State Emergency Operations Center and local emergency management offices across the state, serving as liaisons, ensuring local authorities understand the capabilities and equipment of the FLNG.

To all of our Florida National Guard: We thank you. You are our heroes.