Fire destroys Fernandina home

A lightning bolt during a thunderstorm Sunday night is probably the cause of a fire that destroyed a Fernandina Beach home. No one was injured in the fire at 1211 Jasmine St., but the house and its contents appear to be a total loss for owner Joyce Coes.

A news release from Fire Chief Ty Silcox says that units from his department and Nassau County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the house at the corner of Jasmine and Vernon streets after a call from a passerby reported the lightning strike and “they could see flames through a window.”

“Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the one-story home. Florida Public Utilities was notified to disconnect power to the structure during the fire for the safety of those working at the scene.

“Firefighters entered the structure through a side door and encountered heavy black smoke and fire conditions involving the front living space of the residence. Within five minutes of arrival on scene, firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire and brought it under control within fifteen minutes.

Though the American Red Cross was alerted by authorities, a gofundme.com account to help Coes has been set up by family friend Evelyn Baird. Go to https://gf.me/u/ypmdyy.

Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 15495, Fernandina Beach, FL 32035, and gift cards for new clothing and other essentials are welcome.

Baird said Joyce Coes, who is retired with a limited income, is a caretaker for her daughter, Maggie, who has severe cerebral palsy. Maggie Coes needs a new wheelchair and both women will also soon need permanent housing.