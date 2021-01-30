Fernandina commissioners set 2021 goals

The Fernandina Beach City Commission met Wednesday to shape a plan to tackle its goals. Dates were set for when specific goals will be accomplished, including addressing debt and approving a concept plan for waterfront development.
The Fernandina Beach City Commission wants to move forward with plans for the Amelia River waterfront, take better care of its assets and address debt. The commission put dates on those plans at its…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.