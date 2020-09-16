Fernandina Beach police respond to report of a suicide

Body

Fernandina Beach police officers and firefighters responded to a report of a suicide Monday night at a home on Whitfield Drive. The victim was a 62-year-old woman. No other details about the person are available at this time.

In a statement emailed to the News-Leader, Police Chief James Hurley wrote: “We responded to a reported suicide around 8 p.m. last night. We continue to work it as a suicide, which is to say that we are being thorough and deliberate with our investigation. We called in (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) to assist with processing the scene, as our own crime scene tech was not available. We are now waiting for reports from the (Medical Examiner), forensic reports from FDLE, and for our own interviews to be collected.”