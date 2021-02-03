Fernandina Beach City Commission eyes e-bike limits, restrictions
Gary Pitcher shops for an electric bicycle at Fernandina Beach Cycling and Fitness. Pitcher said he wants an e-bike so he can travel farther and use it on camping trips. However, he cannot, if an ordinance under consideration by the Fernandina Beach City Commission is finalized, ride the e-bike on the Egans Creek Greenway or on city beaches.
Where electric bicycles can and cannot be ridden is an issue that “isn’t going away,” although the Fernandina Beach City Commission took the first step in banning them from the Egans Creek Greenway…
