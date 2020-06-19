FBHS grads share thoughts on 2020’s challenges

Body

While each graduating class faces challenges, the Class of 2020’s experiences have been quite unique as their senior year has been marked with “no” – no prom, no senior awards, no baccalaureate. Yet, some graduates view their senior year in a positive light, as being like no other graduating class’s experience.

Two seniors from Fernandina Beach High School shared their thoughts with the News-Leader.

Emily Vining says that her parents instilled a work ethic in her, but that she also needed her own determination to become her school’s 2020 valedictorian.

“My parents definitely had me working at home at a young age,” Vining said. “My dad would make me work in the yard. A lot of (my success) is dedication … from that. They drilled it into me at a young age. When I mowed the grass, I did it right.”

Vining says she soon realized that dedication pays off.

“When I got into the fifth or sixth grade, I really got into it and didn’t have to have parents telling me to do my homework or study for a test. I just kind of realized that this is how it is. The best way to do things is to work hard, and I just ran with it.”

Vining is a hometown girl, having attended Amelia Island schools from entering the pre-K program at First Baptist Church to her graduating at the top of her class as a Fernandina Beach Pirate. There were lots of extra-curricular activities including track, National Honor Society, and being the president of both the Political Club and Interact, a club for high school students under the direction of the Rotary Club.

The activity that Vining says changed her life is one many might not expect – weightlifting.

“I started doing it this year,” she said. “I’ve always done sports like track but that is a different kind of pushing yourself compared to weightlifting (which makes you compete) against yourself.”

Vining said her weightlifting coach, Laura Porter, gave her the immeasurable gift of self-confidence.

“She gave me so much self-confidence and support,” the teen said. “She was also my AP English teacher, and she taught me how to write. She is great at teaching anything.” Other taught who have inspired Vining include English teacher Ali Timmins and Ron Sapp, who teaches psychology and U.S. government and politics classes.

Politics as well as psychology and economics are interests Vining plans to pursue, but for now she will be attending the University of Florida this fall to major in history.

“Honestly, it could go anywhere,” she said of her plans after UF. “I really don’t want to pin myself down at such a young age.”

Being a member of the Class of 2020 does hold some challenges, said Vining, who added about her disappointments, “It doesn’t hurt as bad as I thought it would.”

The FBHS graduation will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the high school, something Vining said will make the ceremony unique since it’s traditionally held in Jacksonville.

“Its kind of more special,” she said. “We are ending where we began – at the school.”

In addition, anyone with internet access will be able to watch a livestream of the FBHS graduation ceremony this year, so one of Vining’s grandparents who could not have attended due to health issues will be able see her in her cap and gown.

The ceremony will be the first time Vining has seen her entire class since March, when school campuses in Nassau County closed.

“It makes it more emotional, more charged,” she said. “It makes us appreciate it more. We know how quickly it (can end).”

Vining said she will attend a “back yard prom” on the same Saturday that FBHS’s prom had been scheduled.

“Some parents are having it for us. There will be music and food,” she explained “We are going to dress up, just like prom.”

Tony Psulkowski, president of his class at FBHS, said that graduation won’t be the same this year but that’s not unexpected given the pandemic. He said he won’t miss going to prom.

“College is expensive enough,” Psulkowski said. “I think I’ll just save the money instead.”

He said being the first class in history that has not had the traditional end-of-school events creates a bond.

“In a way, it makes us special,” Psulkowski said. “It sucks, but it is special in a way. No other class will be like us.”

He said his classmates had plans for senior skip day, a senior prank, and other rites of passage.

“I will miss that stuff but not too much,” he said. “I wasn’t as invested as some people but I will miss it. It’s the traditions that I will miss most.”

Vining agreed that she will miss the traditional experiences of her senior year of high school but said her hard work to graduate with a 4.8 GPA is paying off.

“I made a lot of sacrifices,” she said. “Anything you want, you have to learn to work for. It is all worth waiting for.”

