Farmer, Leeper send answers ahead of primary

The News-Leader recently sent a questionnaire to the remaining candidates in the Aug. 18 primary races for seats on the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners who we had not yet interviewed.

Danny Leeper, the incumbent in the District 1 seat, and Klynt Farmer, running for the District 5 seat currently held by Justin Taylor, returned answers. The BOCC-related questions were also sent to candidate Jeff Gray, running for the District 3 seat, but they were not returned to the News-Leader by the press deadline.

Farmer and Leeper are both Republicans. In response to a question asking how long the candidate has lived in Nassau County, Leeper met head on an issue that has been plaguing him – whether he is a resident of District 1, the area on Amelia Island for which he is running. He wrote:

“I have lived in Nassau County and Fernandina Beach for 63 years and have maintained my residence in my County Commission district for over 36 years, representing all citizens on the great county while serving as your county commissioner for District 1.

“There has been much discussion with a smear campaign on my residency. The election rules are very clear, and I continue to follow those rules as I have always done. As an elected official you are not prohibited, and it is not against the rules to invest in other properties. To clarify the situation, I maintain two properties; one is my legal residence in my commission district and the other is an investment property. I frequent that property to prepare and stage that house in order to sell, it is not my residency. The false allegations are nothing more than a smear campaign just a few months, now days from the election.”

Asked about experience, Farmer said he has 27 years of private sector business as a septic tank contractor and in trailer sales, serving Nassau and surrounding counties in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, with experience in retail sales and manufacturing.

Leeper said he is the current chair of the Board of County Commissioners, chair of the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council, and a member of the Small County Coalition’s Executive Committee, the Florida Association of Counties’ Board of Directors, and the Northeast Florida Transportation Planning Organization’s Board of Directors. In addition, he coaches youth sports, volunteers with many agencies and in his church, and

served for 26 years as a firefighter-paramedic and as fire chief for the city of Fernandina Beach.

In response to the question, “What makes you qualified to be a Nassau County commissioner?” Leeper said: “Serving as your County Commissioner I have worked closely with my colleagues building consensus to provide a future for our future. I have the experience and knowledge of the issues facing our county during this unprecedented and challenging times. Together we have accomplished many goals … constructed a new sheriff’s administration office, constructed new fire stations and enhanced public safety to keep our citizens safe. We closed the internet cafes and the crime that came with it, we approved the Western Nassau Heritage Preservation Planning Guide … we have encouraged mixed use developments that lessen the need for infrastructure and reduce the cost and financial strain on local government with residential and commercial developments expanding our tax base. We approved the Amelia Island Tree Preservation land, approved an increase in impact fees where new development will pay a large percentage of growth-related costs.”

Farmer kept his answer about his qualifications simple and personal: “I am an accessible, accountable, transparent, self motivated public servant who takes pride in owning and operating a five star business in the community I wish to serve. My vast knowledge of the personal needs of the community

coupled with my extensive background in business makes me a unique fit for the Commission.”

Asked whether he would vote to increase taxes, Farmer gave a simple “Absolutely not.”

Asked the same thing, Leeper gave a detailed answer, describing allocations of county’s tax revenue, the money coming from Tallahassee in the form of CARES Act relief dollars, the county’s favorable credit rating, unfunded mandates and other financial details. He ended with, “I always study the issues, listen to our residents and gather the facts before making decisions that will impact the county and our citizens.”

The News-Leader also asked both men to name the two biggest issues facing the

county.

Farmer said the two biggest issues are residential growth causing property tax burdens to existing homeowners, hard-working taxpayers, and small businesses, and providing infrastructure to serve a growing community.

“One of the biggest issues facing Nassau County right now (is) how to broaden our tax base encouraging mixed-use development with commercial businesses and becoming less dependent on residential taxes,” Leeper said. “The other is COVID-19 impact and post-COVID-19 impact.”

Small businesses and tourism took a big hit in 2020, and the News-Leader asked the two BOCC candidates what the county could do to help.

Farmer said he will work with federal, state and local officials and the Chamber of Commerce to identify those that need the most help. “We have state funding available due to COVID-19 that should be distributed to those businesses that need it the most,” he said. “We are a resilient group of Americans and MUST do our part to keep our neighboring businesses that have been most affected afloat through these difficult times.”

Leeper said the BOCC has designated $2.2 million in CARES Act funding to assist the county’s small businesses, worked with the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce and state representatives to release funding, and approved the Nassau Cares plan and submitted it to the state to begin applying for funding for those affected by the pandemic.

Asked if they see any problems with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Farmer did not say if he did or did not, but responded, “I think our sheriff’s office is a great group of men and women serving our community. As a former law enforcement officer, I hold our police and fire-rescue personnel in the same high regards as our military.”

Leeper, whose brother is Sheriff Bill Leeper, said the BOCC needs to provide the NCSO additional resources and personnel. He said one reason people come to Nassau County is its low crime rate, and that the BOCC has to do everything possible to maintain quality of life.

“Where do you stand on purchasing land for conservation?” the News-Leader asked.

“I believe our county could do a better job when it comes to locating land and allocating funding for conservation efforts, protecting and preserving green space and working with the city of Fernandina Beach to ensure that we protect our natural resources,” Farmer responded.

Leeper said he supports purchasing land for conservation, and believes it’s important to work with the North Florida Land Trust to identify land for purchase.

The candidates were also asked what the county could do to support businesses that are being affected by the five years of construction on State Road 200.

“We should work with the Chamber of Commerce and the FDOT to identify those businesses that are having difficulties with the traffic on SR-200,” Farmer replied. “Once a problem is identified, we should work together to find a reasonable and effective solution.”

Leeper said the county has been working with state representatives and FDOT to help overcome that impact by requesting signage, traffic control and reduce lane changes. He said the state does not provide monetary compensation to businesses in a construction zone.

The men were also asked how to improve the relationship between the county and the city of Fernandina Beach.

Leeper said he believes that relationship is in a good place and pointed out joint projects such as beach renourishment, drainage issues and COVID-related concerns. He said the county has an “opened dialogue” about the use of city recreational facilities by non-city residents and that he believes an equitable solution will be found to assist with funding recreational facilities in the city.

“Our county leaders and city leaders should ALWAYS collaborate for the benefit of the hard working taxpayers of Nassau County,” Farmer said. “Strong leadership and good communication from both parties need to be strengthened for the future of tomorrow’s youth. If we work together we can resolve issues such as the recreational needs of the county while preserving our pristine beaches and natural beauty.”

More information on the announced candidates in the Aug. 18 primary, including reported contributions, can be found here: https://www.votenassau.com/Election-and-Ballot-Information/Announced-Candidates.

Election day is Aug. 18, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Early voting in Nassau County continues through Aug. 16. Precincts open for early voting are located at the Atlantic Recreation Center, Hilliard Community Center, James S. Page Governmental Complex, Callahan Branch Library, and the Yulee Sports Complex. You can also drop off a Mail-In Ballot using the drop box located by the American flag in the parking lot of the James S. Page Governmental Complex, 96135 Nassau Place in Yulee. You can also drop off a Mail-In ballot at any early voting location, but only during early voting hours, according to the Supervisor of Elections, Vicki Cannon. “Florida law does not allow voters to drop their ballots off on Election Day at polling places. Ballots must be returned to the Supervisor of Elections Office, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL no later than 7pm on Election Day.”

Call the Supervisor of Elections at (904) 491-7500 if you have any questions or email info@votenassau.com.

