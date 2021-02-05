Fall in love with latest production at Amelia Community Theatre
Ron Price, Nicholas Marquardt, and Wendy Gilvey rehearse a scene from the upcoming show “Those Who Fall in Love like Anchors Dropped upon the Ocean Floor,” which opens Feb. 12 at Amelia Community Theatre.
Linda McClain
For the News-Leader
“Someone in love, they can wait ... forever.” This simple, yet poetic statement sets the stage for Amelia Community Theatre’s next production, Those Who Fall in…
