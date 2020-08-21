A Facebook 'live broadcast' of school and health officials answering your questions is scheduled for Friday

Body

Nassau County Emergency Management will be hosting an opportunity Friday for residents to ask experts from the Nassau County School District and the Florida Department of Health-Nassau County questions about health and safety in the schools and see and hear the answers live.

Nassau EM will hold a one-hour Facebook Live broadcast at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, according to a Facebook post. The questions residents submit during the live broadcast will be “answered as time allows.”

Email your questions to EOC.PublicInfo@NassauFLEM.com

The Nassau EM website is www.NassauFL-EM.com.

The Q&A session is also supposed to be uploaded to YouTube when it is completed, according to the Facebook post.

Contact Emergency Management for more information: (904) 548-0900.

Nassau County schools are scheduled to reopen Monday, Aug. 24.