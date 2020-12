Olive Johnakin, 4, left, and Amelia Pipkin, 4, check out the available books from the Little Free Library at Central Park in Fernandina Beach. SCOTT J. BRYAN/NEWS-LEADER

Central Park received an upgrade last week. The 19.35-acre park, located at 1200 Atlantic Ave. in Fernandina Beach and known for its athletic amenities, added a literary repository in the form of a…