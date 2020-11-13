Dredge of port finished

A clamshell bucket dredge and three ocean-going scows moved 400,000 cubic yards of material during a recent dredge of the Port of Fernandina, which will allow the port to receive ships with a draft of up to 40 feet. WORLDWIDE TERMINALS FERNANDINA

A dredging project that came in over $1 million under budget is part of “a renaissance” at the Port of Fernandina that management there hopes will allow the port to grow its business. Chris Ragucci,…