Disabled veteran receives kayak from local groups

Subhead HULL FOR A HERO

Mark Bullington with Amelia Kayak Excursions shows Jennifer Tozzo how to guide her modified kayak. The Hobie kayak has been outfitted to allow Tozzo to move it through the water with her legs instead of paddles. JULIA ROBERTSON/NEWS-LEADER

A disabled veteran can enjoy the freedom of the water and take part in a local event that raises funds through a kayak race, thanks to the efforts of Amelia Island Kayak Excursions and Cross the Line…