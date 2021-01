Subhead Renourishment of north end of Amelia Island begins next month

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co. is scheduled to begin a $15.8 million project that will dredge the U.S. Naval Station Kings Bay entrance channel and place dredged sand on Amelia Island.

Julia Roberts News-Leader A $15 million contract to keep the beach on the north end of Amelia Island wide and beautiful is moving forward, as the Jacksonville District of the U.S. Army Corps of…