Diehl briefs BOCC on tight 2020-21 budget

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners met twice recently to ensure that a flat millage rate is the right decision in setting the tentative millage rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The final approval to keep the millage at the current level was made at a Monday meeting in order to send TRIM forms to the Property Appraiser’s Office by Aug. 4 as required by law.

The tentative millage rates were originally approved at a BOCC budget meeting on July 27, but it was decided to review them again after identifying potential additional budget reductions. The last time the millage rate was increased was in 2017, when it was increased to make up for lost revenues due to the downturn in the housing market and achieve a structurally balanced budget.

The tentative millage rates approved on Aug. 3 – depending on where the property is located – are as follows: BOCC general is set at 7.4278; municipal services fund (unincorporated areas of the county) is set at 2.3093; and Amelia Island Beach Renourishment is set at 0.0960 (the calculated rollback rate).

On July 31, Office of Management & Budget Director Megan Diehl and County Manager and Attorney Michael Mullin presented the board with a “layman’s approach” to understanding the proposed 2020-21 proposed county budget.

“(Assistant County Manager Taco Pope), Megan and I have been working to ensure that you and the public understand that the county budgets are different from household budgets because of all the statutory regulations,” Mullin told the commissioners. “I think Megan has done a great job of simplifying the information.”

“I am back here again to talk about my favorite subject, the budget,” Diehl said, reminding the commissioners she is bound by law to present them with a balanced budget by July 31, but “a balanced budget is not the same as a structurally balanced budget.” She said a true, structurally balanced budget supports financial sustainability for multiple future years.

Diehl told the board the county’s policy “should include parameters for achieving and maintaining structural balance where recurring revenues are equal to recurring expenditures in the budget.” She pointed out that BOCC policy demands that non-recurring revenues in the General, County Transportation and Municipal Services funds are prohibited from funding recurring expenditures.

Recurring revenue is the portion of a government’s revenue that can reasonably be expected to continue year to year, with a degree of predictability. They are such items as property taxes, sales taxes, and state revenue sharing. However, there are limitations on other types of revenues. For instance, taxes levied on fuel sales cannot be used by statute to fund operations.

The use of a one-cent sales surtax is governed by resolution as adopted by the BOCC and was originally intended to fund specific projects. “However, it has been freed up in past years to fund projects and most other operating expenditures,” Diehl said. “The surtax has been a very large revenue pool each year,” Diehl explained, warning the board to expect a “decrease of $2-3 million starting in 2020 due to the pandemic.” The one-cent sales surtax is just one portion of total state shared revenues, which are projected to be down by as much as $7 million in the current fiscal year. “We don’t know how long this will last,” Diehl said, adding: “Through 2025, we don’t come close to what we were collecting prior to the pandemic.” A chart Diehl presented to the board showed a significant reduction in one-cent surtax collections by the county from 2020-25.

Diehl then turned to the Capital Improvement Plan for the next five years, which includes several planned fire stations, road projects, parks and other items. “They can stay in the CIP or be removed, based on the availability of funds,” Diehl said. The lack of available funds for these projects is caused by the pandemic, she added. “We are planning the CIP carefully to use all the funds available to us.”

Mullin pointed to the importance of public-private partnerships as an example of a way to bring projects to fruition with tight budget situations.

In discussing recurring revenues, Diehl presented a chart that showed balanced budgets in FY 2019 and FY 2020, with a recurring deficit of about $1.3M in FY 2020-21, which is balanced with one-cent surtax revenue. However, property taxes may come in less next year, creating a potential $3.8 million deficit as expenditures increase. “We need to find a way to fund the increase in expenditures for the years 2022-2025,” Diehl said.

You have one-cent money that can be put to the deficit in operating expenditures, but that is already committed to projects,” Diehl explained. “You can’t do both. This our issue. Yes, we can certainly make cuts, but at some point cuts have consequences.” For an example, Diehl pointed to what would happen if the county decided not to go forward with the William Burgess Parkway project. “Then $3 million in funds would go back to the state. ... Those capital improvements have to happen.”

Diehl said there have already been cuts made in projects as well as operations reductions –“a mixed bag of what we have done already.” Mullin added, “Department requests were scrutinized and cuts were made.”

Diehl then presented the commissioners with a series of pie charts that showed breakdowns of the 2020-21 fiscal year’s tentative budget. The first chart shows that 30% of the budget goes to BOCC controlled activities, 25% to capital improvements, 24% to constitutionals, 18% to reserves, and 3% to “required.”

“Before you started two years ago, the capital improvements would have been insignificant,” Mullin told the commissioners. “But these are roads, fire stations, parks. People have found Nassau County.” He suggested that if he had his way, he would put a wall around the county.

The second chart broke down the BOCC budget by function, with the largest amount (32%) going to Public Safety, 25% to Capital Improvements, 18% to Reserves, 9% to Public Works, 7% to Constitutional, 2% to County Administration, 2% to Engineering, 2% to Required, and 1% each to Planning, Libraries and the Office of Management and Budget. BOCC was at 0%.

Diehl pointed out, “The requests I saw coming in this year were very reasonable. I have to hand it to the department heads for understanding that message.” She added that any new positions were directly tied to county growth. Diehl stated, “There is always with government that sort of rhetoric of administrative bloat…administration is a very, very small part of what’s being funded by your budget.”

The third chart broke down the budget dollar amounts by function: Public Safety $58,348,630; Capital Improvements $46,673,965; Reserves $32,447,233; Public Works $16,336,806; Constitutional $12,273,749; Engineering $3,919,965; Required $3,891,142; County Administration $3,819,859; OMB $2,017,686; Libraries $1,823,061 and BOCC $581,254.

The final chart broke down BOCC Operations by department: Fire Rescue $20,826,351(39%); Public Works $16,336,806 (30%); Engineering $3,919,965 (7%); County Administration $3,819,859 (7%); OMB $2,844,181 (5%); Animal Control $2,352,428 (4%); Libraries $1,823,061 (4%) and BOCC $581,254 (1%).

At the conclusion of the July 31 meeting, Commissioner Pat Edwards commented, “We are seeing these things for the first time today. Can you mail each of us a packet so we can study it?” Edwards also suggested going back to the constitutionals “and ask them to review their budgets to see if there any cuts they can make.” There was a motion to have a letter sent to them by Chairman Danny Leeper.

Diehl agree to send commissioners a packet, which then prompted a call for a special meeting on Monday to determine if there were any board concerns that would change the vote to approve the flat millage rate before the Tuesday deadline. The vote to approve was 5-0.

At the Monday meeting, Leeper commented, “Want to say that today is not the final on the budget.” That vote is set for September.