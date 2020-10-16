Deputy kills man in Callahan

Body

A Nassau County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man allegedly threatening another man with a knife Friday, according to an email from the public information officer for the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy involved shooting,” the email from PIO Ashley Spicer says.

“We responded to a domestic call at a home on Nassau Oaks Drive in Callahan around noon Friday,” the email says. “An armed man was threatening to harm another man within the home. When our deputies made contact with that man one of the deputies shot and killed him," the email continues.

"The man was armed with a knife. This is a difficult time for all involved. The deputy involved is being placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. This shooting is now being investigated by the FDLE. This is still very fluid and are still gathering the facts but wanted to be transparent and get this information out to you all as soon as we could.”