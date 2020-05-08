Cruising nowhere...for now

Body

The 735-foot cruise ship Seven Seas Explorer, owned by Regent Seven Sea Cruises and flagged in the Marshall Islands, enters the Port of Fernandina on Thursday morning. The luxury, all-suite, all-balconies ship will dock here without passengers, but with some crew staying onboard. According to the ship’s web page, she can take 750 guests and 552 crewmembers on a normal voyage. The "parked" ship could be here for several months as the cruise ship industry takes up a slack demand for cruises in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

There is more on the ship here: https://www.rssc.com/ships/seven_seas_explorer.