CRC mulls power to repeal

At its May 26 meeting, which was held online, the Fernandina Beach Charter Review Committee discussed giving voters the power to require reconsideration by the City Commission of almost any adopted ordinance.

Under the proposed change, if the commission fails to repeal a reconsidered ordinance, voters could then approve or reject it in an election. The process would not apply to budget or capital matters or emergency ordinances relating to the appropriation of money, taxes, or city salaries.

The committee did not make a final decision about the details of that process.

The CRC is tasked with analyzing the city’s charter, the governing document of the city that outlines, among other things, the type of government the city has, how often elections should be held, and the roles and responsibilities of elected officials and charter officers. The CRC is studying the charter section by section and will make recommendations to the City Commission on what it thinks should be changed, updated, or possibly omitted. The commission will then consider those recommendations. Any changes they approve will go to the voters.

Under the proposal discussed, any five qualified voters could file a statement with the city that they will create a committee and circulate a petition. If the petition gathers a certain percentage of qualified voters, the ordinance in question would be suspended until the commission repeals it or it is has been voted on in an election.

It would also allow a matter to be put on a City Commission agenda for consideration.

The question of what percentage of voters would be needed to sign a petition to have an ordinance suspended or put on a commission agenda was a major source of the discussion. The proposed language set the minimum percentage at 10%, but some CRC members felt it should be 20%.

“If we did 20%, that would be 2,160 voters, which sounds like a lot but is really not that much when you think about it,” CRC member Bradley Bean said. Using social media, that number could easily be achieved, Bean added.

Member Richard Clark had concerns that the proposed new process could cause a breakdown of the commission’s local lawmaking process. He said he saw that potential while serving as a member of the city’s Planning Advisory Board.

“At the PAB, all zoning issues are changed by ordinance, along with other things. A lot of those things generate a fair amount of controversy,” Clark said. “You are going to be inviting people to introduce initiatives to either stop an action from going forward or slow it to the point that you can’t move forward to make the kind of changes you want to make. Any time you deal with land use or property issues in the form of an ordinance, it can be very controversial, and I think this is the kind of thing that would be potentially the subject of a citizens’ initiative. There is just so much emotion that gets wrapped up in these things that it’s just … going to bring everything to a screeching halt.”

Member Jon Lasserre offered the suggestion of a non-binding straw vote added to a ballot.

“Any time there is a vote to be held, a city or general election, it’s expensive,” Lasserre said. “If you get 1,500 people to sign a petition, and you only get 500 or 600 people to show up to vote, that’s not the will of the people, that’s the will of the motivated. One idea is a straw ballot to be placed on the general election ballot. It’s not binding, but if you have 75% of the electorate showing up at a general election and telling the City Commission, ‘This is what we want,’ they’d better listen or that will come back to them at the next election.”

CRC Chairwoman Arlene Filkoff said a straw vote is a compromise, but it would not suspend an ordinance that was passed by the City Commission. Another concern was the commission’s ability to govern.

“It appears to me that it might cause analysis paralysis at the commission level,” Filkoff said. “We need to be able to move and govern without feeling like everything that has been decided on has the possibility of being undecided the next day. I don’t feel comfortable saying today that I am either for or against this.”

The CRC agreed to research the matter further and reconsider it at a future meeting.

The committee also took up the matter of performance evaluations of the city’s charter officers: the city attorney, manager, and clerk. The major point of discussion was how to make the evaluations available to the public.

“Performance evaluations are critical to good government, but because of open meeting and Sunshine Laws in Florida, there is a tendency never to do that,” Clark said. “What happens is, you have a disagreement that can fester and it can really hurt the operation of local government. (Being in the) public makes people nervous, but that’s the nature of government. It’s a public process and that’s what should happen. We are doing the public’s business, and I think these issues are important and should be subject to public scrutiny.”

Filkoff, a former city commissioner and mayor, said that was an issue in the past, as well as how best to measure performance.

“To say that we will do a performance evaluation is OK, but we need to understand that, without going back and saying that you need agreement on what those charter officers are measured on and their success goals, it’s kind of a free for all,” Filkoff said. “I do agree that we should have a performance evaluation, but I think we need to go a bit broader than that.”

In the end, the consensus of the CRC was that performance reviews should be based on individual offices, and that it will be the mayor’s responsibility to see they are done.

The CRC also came to a consensus about language they would like to see in the charter that would require stringent standards before the city could sell or lease recreational or conservation land. The new language would require a 5-0 vote by the commission, followed by a 70% voter majority to sell or lease that land. The committee also agreed to add language to the charter requiring the city manager to appoint a city manager pro tem, approved by the city commission, who would take over the city manager’s duties if the manager was unable to perform them.

