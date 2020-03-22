COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Jacksonville

Body

From the City of Jacksonville’s website at https://www.coj.net:

Federal Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site To Open This Weekend For Seniors, Healthcare Professional, And First Responders

“A free federally-sponsored drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is open at TIAA Bank Field. It will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for as long as supplies last. While a doctor’s order and appointment are not required at this location, clients will be evaluated by a medical professional on-site. Patients who do not meet the criteria will not receive a test and will be sent home. Test results should be received within three to seven days.

”Testing will be performed only for individuals 65 years or older with an on-site temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher who are also exhibiting respiratory symptoms. Additionally, first responders and health care workers who have direct contact with patients will be tested regardless of the presence of symptoms.“