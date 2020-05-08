COVID-19 claims first Nassau patient

Body

Since COVID-19 erupted in Nassau County in March, four employees and five residents at Life Care Center of Hilliard have tested positive.

Additional information about the patients or their current condition was not provided by parent company Life Care Centers of America.

“Out of respect for our patients’ and associates’ privacy, we do not release information about age and gender for any of our patients or associates,” Director of Public Relations Leigh Atherton, wrote via email Monday.

According to a statement from Les Hester, Life Care Centers of America interim executive director, “Initially, we did place 53 residents on a 14-day precautionary isolation to reduce the chance of a possible outbreak.”

The Department of Health in Nassau County tested all residents and staff for COVID-19, according to Hester.

“At this time, all residents in the facility are doing well, and our associates – the true healthcare heroes – are in good spirits,” he noted. “We are so proud of the amazing work they do day and night. Our associates are properly trained on the usage of (personal protective equipment) and have the supplies they need to care for our residents. As what we know about COVID-19 evolves, we continue to provide ongoing education to our associates – and representatives from the state department of health have also provided additional training.”

Guests and family members of residents are prohibited from visiting the center until further notice. Family members urged to contact the facility to schedule a virtual session.

“We encourage family members to continue to take advantage of the FaceTime or Skype capabilities that have been set-up,” Hester noted.

To schedule a virtual meeting, call Hilliard Life Care Center at 845-3988.

The pandemic continues to affect area residents, including an 83-year-old female, who died from the virus Saturday. She is the first reported person in Nassau County to succumb to COVID-19.

“The Nassau County Health Department is saddened to announce that a Nassau County resident passed away with COVID-19 infection,” Public Information Officer Mary von Mohr, wrote via email Monday. “The patient was an 83-year-old female previously reported case. The health department sends condolences to family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time. The health department’s top priority is protecting the lives of community members, and is working hard to make sure these solemn occasions are as rare as possible. FDOH Nassau County Health Department urges residents to continue being vigilant and supportive of each other as everyone works together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect each other, especially those most vulnerable. The health department does not release details about the individual in order to respect the family’s privacy during this time of loss.”

As of Sunday morning, Nassau County has had 59 cases. This includes a new case of a 33-year-old male who tested positive and is in isolation, according to a Nassau County Emergency Management Facebook post. Forty individuals have been released from isolation.

kcolgrove@nassaucountyrecord.com